Etchells Worlds – Taylor, Mayo and Allanson are 2024 Etchells World Champions

Graeme Taylor sailing with James Mayo and Richard Allanson, is the 2024 Etchells World Champion.

The Aussie Magpie team took a comfortable victory with a seventh place finish in the final race, on 40 pts.

Second place on the podium went to USA1494 Andy Beadsworth sailing with Brian Ledbetter and Ben Lamb with 50 pts, with third GBR1490 Graham Vials, Billy Russell and Andrew Lawson on 55 pts.

The final race was a win for AUS1518 of Jeanne-Claude Strong, with second USA1494 Andy Beadsworth and third AUS1473 of Mark Roberts.

2024 Etchells World Championship – Final Leaders after final race (40 entries)

1st AUS1486 Magpie, Graeme Taylor-James Mayo / Richard Allanson – – 7 – – 40 pts

2nd USA1494 AMac, Andy Beadsworth-Brian Ledbetter / Ben Lamb – – 2 – – 50 pts

3rd GBR1490 No Dramas, Graham Vials-Billy Russell / Andrew Lawson – – 11 – – 55 pts

4th GBR1434 Alfie, Lawrie Smith-Richard Parslow / Ruairidh Scott / Dave Hughes – – 19 – – 72 pts

5th AUS1402 The Croc, Michael Manford-Dean McAullay / Nicholas Gray – – -24 – – 73 pts

6th AUS1485 First Tracks, Peter Merrington-Ian McKillop / Steve Jarvin – – 17 – – 76 pts

7th HKG1482 Racer CC, Mark Thornburrow-Malcolm Page / Mike Huang / Julian Plante – – 4 – – 78 pts

8th USA1519 Rogue, Scott Kaufman-Hugo Rocha / Gonzalo Ribera / Carlos Robles – – 12 – – 82 pts

9th AUS1466 Tango, Chris Hampton-Charlie Cumbley / Paul Childs – – 13 – – 90 pts

10th USA1398 Privateer, Michael Jobin-Keith Swinton / David Gilmour / Ned Breed – – 5 – – 94 pts

11th AUS1518 Flying Higher, Jeanne-Claude Strong-Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton / Max Jameson(AUS) – – 1 – – 101 pts

Other GBR

19th GBR1459 Exabyte, Shaun Frohlich-Duncan Truswell / Edward Wright -32 – – 133 pts

20th GBR1517 Ada, David Maclean-Quentin Bes-Green / Harry Blowers 21 – – 133 pts

