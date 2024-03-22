Formula Kite Europeans – Maeder and Nolot keep the overall leads

Max Maeder SGP continues to be very hard to catch. After winning all four of Friday’s heats it’s Maeder who stretches his lead to 15 pts ahead of Axel Mazella FRA.

Simiarly in the women’ championship, Lauriane Nolot, the reigning World Champion from France, retained the lead from Poema Newland FRA with a 7 point gap.

It was also a good day for the Brits with Connor Bainbridge in fourth just one point off the top three.

And in the women Elie Aldridge is also in fourth, with Lily Young in 7th and Katie Dabson is 10th, with Madeleine Anderson in 14th.

That was after the first day of Gold Fleet racing on day four of the 2024 Formula Kite European Championship in Mar Menor, Spain.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge was pretty happy with his day on the water.

“Max is pretty unstoppable. But everyone in Gold Fleet is fast, you can’t afford any mistakes. Everyone in the Gold is capable of getting a top three in any race.”

Saturday will be the crunch day with the top ten to qualify for Sunday’s knock-out Medal race series.

On Sunday the Medal Series sees the top 10 men and women contest a different style of small-fleet competition which places all the emphasis on race victories to decide the Titles.

Women 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 4 final races (51 entries)

1st FRA 131 Lauriane Nolot – – 26 1 2 2 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA 98 Poema Newland – – 2 2 -17 4 – – 22 pts

3rd FRA 125 Jessie Kampman – – 3 3 1 1 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 154 Eleanor Aldridge – – 1 4 -7 7 – – 38 pts

5th SUI 34 Elena Lengwiler – – 11 5 3 -14 – – 50 pts

6th USA 152 Daniela Moroz – – 26 12 4 3 – – 58 pts

7th GBR 110 Lily Young – – 9 -13 13 5 – – 59 pts

8th ISR 87 Gal Zukerman – – 8 -9 6 6 – – 66 pts

9th CHN 61 Jingyue Chen – – 5 6 8 11 – – 74 pts

10th GBR 161 Katie Dabson – – 4 7 10 -17 – – 76 pts

Men 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 4 final races (86 entries)

1st SGP 37 Maximilian Maeder (U21) (U19) – – 1 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 138 Axel Mazella – – 4 5 -6 2 – – 28 pts

3rd ITA 45 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – -17 3 5 7 – – 30 pts

4th GBR 59 Connor Bainbridge – – 3 -7 2 3 – – 31 pts

5th BRA 148 Bruno Lobo – – 7 -10 8 6 – – 40 pts

6th AUT 78 Valentin Bontus – – 2 -19 4 18 – – 40 pts

7th CRO 73 Martin Dolenc – – -12 4 3 12 – – 51 pts

8th GER 126 Jannis Maus – – -13 12 10 10 – – 62 pts

9th FRA 89 Benoit Gomez – – 6 -16 7 4 – – 72 pts

10th FRA 149 Maxime Nocher – – 16 9 -24 13 – – 78 pts