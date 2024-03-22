Formula Kite Europeans – Maeder and Nolot keep the overall leads

Max Maeder SGP continues to be very hard to catch. After winning all four of Friday’s heats it’s Maeder who stretches his lead to 15 pts ahead of Axel Mazella FRA.
Simiarly in the women’ championship, Lauriane Nolot, the reigning World Champion from France, retained the lead from Poema Newland FRA with a 7 point gap.
It was also a good day for the Brits with Connor Bainbridge in fourth just one point off the top three.
And in the women Elie Aldridge is also in fourth, with Lily Young in 7th and Katie Dabson is 10th, with Madeleine Anderson in 14th.
That was after the first day of Gold Fleet racing on day four of the 2024 Formula Kite European Championship in Mar Menor, Spain.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge was pretty happy with his day on the water.
“Max is pretty unstoppable. But everyone in Gold Fleet is fast, you can’t afford any mistakes. Everyone in the Gold is capable of getting a top three in any race.”
Saturday will be the crunch day with the top ten to qualify for Sunday’s knock-out Medal race series.
On Sunday the Medal Series sees the top 10 men and women contest a different style of small-fleet competition which places all the emphasis on race victories to decide the Titles.
Women 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 4 final races (51 entries)
1st FRA 131 Lauriane Nolot – – 26 1 2 2 – – 15 pts
2nd FRA 98 Poema Newland – – 2 2 -17 4 – – 22 pts
3rd FRA 125 Jessie Kampman – – 3 3 1 1 – – 22 pts
4th GBR 154 Eleanor Aldridge – – 1 4 -7 7 – – 38 pts
5th SUI 34 Elena Lengwiler – – 11 5 3 -14 – – 50 pts
6th USA 152 Daniela Moroz – – 26 12 4 3 – – 58 pts
7th GBR 110 Lily Young – – 9 -13 13 5 – – 59 pts
8th ISR 87 Gal Zukerman – – 8 -9 6 6 – – 66 pts
9th CHN 61 Jingyue Chen – – 5 6 8 11 – – 74 pts
10th GBR 161 Katie Dabson – – 4 7 10 -17 – – 76 pts
Men 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 4 final races (86 entries)
1st SGP 37 Maximilian Maeder (U21) (U19) – – 1 1 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd FRA 138 Axel Mazella – – 4 5 -6 2 – – 28 pts
3rd ITA 45 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – -17 3 5 7 – – 30 pts
4th GBR 59 Connor Bainbridge – – 3 -7 2 3 – – 31 pts
5th BRA 148 Bruno Lobo – – 7 -10 8 6 – – 40 pts
6th AUT 78 Valentin Bontus – – 2 -19 4 18 – – 40 pts
7th CRO 73 Martin Dolenc – – -12 4 3 12 – – 51 pts
8th GER 126 Jannis Maus – – -13 12 10 10 – – 62 pts
9th FRA 89 Benoit Gomez – – 6 -16 7 4 – – 72 pts
10th FRA 149 Maxime Nocher – – 16 9 -24 13 – – 78 pts