Henri-Lloyd re-establishes UK wholesale partnerships

Retailer support is top of the list for Henri-Lloyd as it re-establishes UK wholesale partnerships.

With the launch of the new 2024 Yachting and Boating range, Henri-Lloyd is providing support packages for retailers as it rebuilds its network of independent outlets throughout the UK and Ireland.

Working in conjunction with UK sales agency Sailforce, Henri-Lloyd CEO Graham Allen says the company has provided a package of support ranging from in-store display units and graphics through to eye-catching shop window displays and online ecommerce assets.

“We believe that the level of support we are offering is second-to-none within the UK marine sector,” he says. “With many years of experience, and having our own dedicated stores, we understand how much support is needed to create interest and footfall, as well as helping boost local visibility online. Therefore we have worked hard to get a compelling pack of assets together which can be shared across our retailer and distributor network to create a powerful impact within the marketplace.”

Sailforce says the level of support provided by Henri-Lloyd is helping it support stockists throughout the UK.

“An example was Henri-Lloyd’s marketing team providing online training for retailers, to help them understand how to maximise social media and search engine optimisation to help drive traffic into stores, and helping them to understand and use all the online and marketing materials being provided by Henri-Lloyd centrally,” says Sailforce’s Tony Power.

He adds that Sailforce is also running a series of regional trade shows to showcase all its brands, enabling locally based retailers to learn more about all the new products available for the season.

The regional trade shows take place on:

9th April, Royal Southern Yacht Club, Southampton

11th April, Boringdon Park Golf Club, Plymouth

16th April, Royal Harwich Yacht Club, Ipswich

18th April, Gleddoch House Hotel, Glasgow.

The new Henri-Lloyd 2024 range has been designed as deliberately compact with a focus on its core strengths and winning products, whilst still offering garments suitable for key areas: Offshore, Coastal, Day Keel Boat Sailing, Power and the all-important multi-use crossover products.

With a colour choice of white, navy, red, titanium and black, the ranges are designed to meet all needs.

One key aim is to help retailers by providing a compact and consistent range that lasts for many seasons, so they don’t have to invest in stock which then becomes quickly redundant.

The online and instore support is being complemented by a wide-reaching brand and product awareness marketing programme from Henri-Lloyd, which includes extensive full-page advertising within the UK marine media, as well as editorial reviews, digital marketing activity and product endorsement from high profile sponsorships and ambassadors such as SailGP, INEOS with Sir Ben Ainslie and Nautor Swan.

“We’re keen to support our core Henri-Lloyd consumers,” says Global Head of Marketing Rachel Hodgson, “which is why we are also working at grass roots levels within various clubs and organisations providing support and prizes for the YJA Young Sailor of the Year awards, JOG racing and the RYA.”

