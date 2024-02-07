Body Heat mapping features in new Smart-Therm jackets

Henri-Lloyd’s lightweight and highly breathable Smart-Therm Mid Layer Jacket designed using its new Smart-Therm technology.

Ideal as an outer jacket or to wear under a shell jacket, it is designed to keep you dry and comfortable by transporting vapours and moisture and retain heat even when wet.

Developed by Henri-Lloyd’s designers using body heat mapping, the Smart-Therm jacket is designed to provide insulation where the body most needs it, around your chest and core and sides of the back protecting the kidneys.

To achieve this the jacket uses a Y-panel design and strategically positioned wadding.

Panels made from 5% elastane provide stretch and movement across the centre of the back.

Lighter weight under arm and side panels reduce bulk and padding in areas that are warmer and traditionally would tend to sweat more and need heat to exit the body.

This sophisticated design prevents sweat condensation and super-chilling, ensuring the wearer remains warm, dry and comfortable no matter what the conditions or how strenuous or sedentary the activity.

The body heat mapping provides for ultimate comfort in all conditions to provide the perfect mid-layer jacket and gilet for all conditions.

The Smart-Therm jacket is super lightweight, made from Durable Water Repellent (DWR) treated PFC-free recycled nylon, and its slimline faux down wadding is made from 100% recycled polyester which is designed to withstand repeated packing and unpacking.

It features zip side pockets and Henri-Lloyd branded stretch binding at the cuffs and jacket hem, helping to trap warm air inside the jacket, against the body. There are reflective strips at the centre back and on the cuff for safety.

The outer fabric is wind-resistant further enhanced by an inner zip storm flap.

Perfect for offshore use as a high performing mid-layer or onshore as the go-to jacket for a range of outdoor pursuits.

The Smart-Therm jacket is available in navy blue and retails at £165 with the gilet available for £135. For details of stockists or to purchase online visit www.henrilloyd.com