Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Hall and Constable extend lead

Dave Hall and Paul Constable GBR, extend their lead after day 2 of the Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals at the Royal Geelong YC.

Hall and Constable won the final race of the day to take a five point lead. Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend GBR move into second place, tied on 12 points with Australia’s Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins.

Fourth are Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher AUS tied on 18 pts with Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne AUS.

Winners of the first race of the day were Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson.

Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Leaders after 5 races (50 entries)

1st 15101 Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 1 1 [9] 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 15144 Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 3 [13] 4 3 – – 12 pts

3rd 15159 Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 3 2 3 [6] 4 – – 12 pts

4th 15071 Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 7 6 2 3 [11] – – 18 pts

5th 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – [14] 7 4 2 5 – – 18 pts

6th 14933 Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 8 [9] 8 7 2 – – 25 pts

7th 15026 Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 6 5 6 10 [14] – – 27 pts

8th 14599 Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – [10] 10 9 5 7 – – 31 pts

9th 15000 Kevin Hope and William Cook – – [13] 4 5 11 12 – – 32 pts

10th 15063 Johanka and Jakub Napravnik Kora – – 5 [13] 12 8 8 – – 33 pts

11th 15153 Jalina Thompson-Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – 9 8 [16] 12 6 – – 35 pts

12th 15062 Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 11 12 7 [17] 13 – – 43 pts

13th 14897 Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – [23] 16 19 13 10 – – 58 pts

14th 14936 Petr Koran and Jan Will – – 15 14 14 19 [20] – – 62 pts

15th 14851 Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – [26] 24 10 14 17 – – 65 pts

16th 15027 Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – [22] 18 11 22 15 – – 66 pts

17th 15049 Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 17 23 15 16 [25.0] – – 71 pts

18th 15025 Mark Matthews and Peter Sinclair – – [31.0] 20 29 15 18 – – 82 pts

19th 14814 Susannah Gillam and Andrew Butler – – 25 17 17 25 [29.0] – – 84 pts

20th 15048 Nicholas Rees and Eveline Schotte – – [34.0] 22 25 18 19 – – 84 pts

