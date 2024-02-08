Formula One engineer Adrian Newey – building my Oyster

Formula One icon and Redbull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey reveals all in Oyster 885 build documentary.

This newly released documentary goes behind the scenes as the world’s most successful Formula One engineer Adrian Newey shares his experiences, key learnings and invaluable insights of the build process.

The short film follows Newey and Oyster Project Manager Matthew Townsend, as they develop design solutions to build Adrian’s dream sailing yacht, with the ambition to one day sail around the world.

With an in-depth look at how Oyster build the world’s finest bluewater sailing yachts, it’s a must-see documentary for any owner building a boat.

Adrian also shares his experience, insights and learnings to help future Oyster owners through the process of building their own yacht commenting:

commenting: “The absolute key to the Oyster experience is the relationship between the owner and the project manager. Matthew’s wealth of knowledge, plus his enthusiasm to embrace some of the suggestions and come back with counter suggestions, has been one of the most satisfying and unexpected bonuses of the whole experience”.





Project Manager Townsend, who has been an instrumental part of the build process, comments:

“Although a Formula One car and a cruising yacht seem poles apart, the desire to improve efficiency and aerodynamics are holy grails in both motor racing and sailing.”

“Adrian’s enthusiasm for detail and efficiency, combined with his pragmatic view of what is achievable, makes him a pleasure to work with and, at times, the differences between 200 mph and 12 knots is not as great as you think!”

“He claims that he is new to sailing, but with his obvious passion for speed I can absolutely see that he why he enjoys the task of coaxing an extra knot out of a 70-ton cruising yacht, and I can see him becoming a very accomplished sailor as a result!”