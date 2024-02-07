Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Hall and Constable take Day 1 lead

Dave Hall and Paul Constable GBR, take a two point lead after the first day of the Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals at the Royal Geelong YC.
In second place are Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins on 8pts and third Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher with 15 pts.
Current world champions Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson GBR won the opening race ahead of Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend, with Hall and Constable winning the next two races.
The first ahead of Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins and the other aheaad of Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher.
Gillard and Thompson did no take part in the final two races.
The Nationals are the warm-up event for the 2024 Fireball World Championships from 9 to 15 February.
Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Leaders after 3 races (50 entries)
1st Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 3 2 3 – – 8 pts
3rd Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 7 6 2 – – 15 pts
4th Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts
5th Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 3 13 – – 18 pts
6th Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 13 4 5 – – 22 pts
7th Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 14 7 4 – – 25 pts
8th Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 8 9 8 – – 25 pts
9th Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 10 10 9 – – 29 pts
10th Johanka and Jakub Napravnik Kora – – 5 13 12 – – 30 pts
11th Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 11 12 7 – – 30 pts
12th Jalina Thompson‑Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – 9 8 16 – – 33 pts
13th Petr Koran and Jan Will – – 15 14 14 – – 43 pts
14th Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 22 18 11 – – 51 pts
15th Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 17 23 15 – – 55 pts
16th Susannah Gillam and Andrew Butler – – 25 16.5 17 – – 58.5 pts
17th Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – 23 16.5 19 – – 58.5 pts
18th Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 26 24 10 – – 60 pts
19th Myles Gavin and Darren Spence – – 19 26 18 – – 63 pts
20th Olivier Burgaud and Florence Devaux – – 21 21 21 – – 63 pts