Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Hall and Constable take Day 1 lead

Dave Hall and Paul Constable GBR, take a two point lead after the first day of the Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals at the Royal Geelong YC.

In second place are Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins on 8pts and third Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher with 15 pts.

Current world champions Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson GBR won the opening race ahead of Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend, with Hall and Constable winning the next two races.

The first ahead of Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins and the other aheaad of Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher.

Gillard and Thompson did no take part in the final two races.

The Nationals are the warm-up event for the 2024 Fireball World Championships from 9 to 15 February.

Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Leaders after 3 races (50 entries)

1st Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 7 6 2 – – 15 pts

4th Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

5th Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 3 13 – – 18 pts

6th Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 13 4 5 – – 22 pts

7th Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 14 7 4 – – 25 pts

8th Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 8 9 8 – – 25 pts

9th Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 10 10 9 – – 29 pts

10th Johanka and Jakub Napravnik Kora – – 5 13 12 – – 30 pts

11th Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 11 12 7 – – 30 pts

12th Jalina Thompson‑Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – 9 8 16 – – 33 pts

13th Petr Koran and Jan Will – – 15 14 14 – – 43 pts

14th Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 22 18 11 – – 51 pts

15th Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 17 23 15 – – 55 pts

16th Susannah Gillam and Andrew Butler – – 25 16.5 17 – – 58.5 pts

17th Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – 23 16.5 19 – – 58.5 pts

18th Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 26 24 10 – – 60 pts

19th Myles Gavin and Darren Spence – – 19 26 18 – – 63 pts

20th Olivier Burgaud and Florence Devaux – – 21 21 21 – – 63 pts

Full results avaiilable here . . .