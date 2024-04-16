Alinghi Red Bull Racing Christening and Launch of AC75

Following the spectacular rollout of the Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC75, on Tuesday 16 April at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing Base, every member of the team was gathered for the formal Christening and launch of the boat.

And on a sunny day in Barcelona’s Port Vell, the special honours were performed by Chiara Bertarelli, daughter of Ernesto, who cracked the bottle of Champagne across the bow.

The AC75 was then craned into the sea for her first contact with water and some initial systems checks.

Finally it was possible to view the Swiss AC75 without the flashing lights and hoopla.

At launch the team kept the cockpits covered but on the way out of the harbour for the first commissioning tow-test, it was clear that the cyclors will be aft in very aero designed pods.

The position of the helm and trimmer positions was confimed with the trimmer forward in a very aero position down low and the helm in pod position two, just forward of the cyclors.

Principal boat designer Marcelino Botin emphasized the comprehensive support it took to get to this point.

Team members recognized the ceremony’s significance.

“Having BoatOne in the water is the celebration of an achievement, it’s a special moment that triggers a new phase” said Adolfo Carrau, Design Coordinator. “Today crystalized the contribution of so many different people into our race yacht. It is the first boat the group has designed and built together. It is now time for commissioning and testing.”

While it was a day for the team to soak in pride, there was also the acknowledgement that there is much work ahead.

Arnaud Psarofaghis, the nominated skipper, was equally excited about the possibilities that the design of the new Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC75 presented, saying:

“The philosophy was to do two steps instead of one, so the boat is radical and we just went for it, that’s what we were looking for…now the boat is built, we have our design, yes we can still tweak a few bits on the outside but our main focus, which it has been for a really long time, is within the systems”

“Where and how we can morph the shape of the sails and the foils is going to be key between the lighter and the transition. I think the systems will make the difference on the water and it’s where the team is really working together between the designers, the mechatronics and as well with the sailors to make that work well. We will find out who chose the right solutions.”

“What is really interesting looking at the Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli designs is that we are all of the same family, but the systems are quite different.”

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne Unveiling

AC37 – Tom Morris looks at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC75