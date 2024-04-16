McIntyre Ocean Globe Race – Two more finishers at Cowes

Spirit of Helsinki, Finland and Neptune, France, across the Line in McIntyre Ocean Globe.

Spirit of Helsinki crossed the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes at 23:37 UTC 14 April

Neptune fourth across the line at 21:37 UTC. Provisional 3rd in IRC for Leg 4

Spirit of Helsinki finished after 40 days at sea and 6656 nm sailed. The Swan 651 took 3rd in line honours, a provisional 4th in IRC and 1st in Sayula Class for Leg 4.

Neptune, fourth across the line at 21:37 UTC. Provisional 3rd in IRC for Leg 4 after 41 days at sea. Parkinson’s sufferer Bertrand Delhom completes his dream and spreads inspiration worldwide.

Who will take the Overall IRC race Gold? The battle is between Spirit of Helsinki, Maiden GBR and Triana FRA.

Maiden’s ETA is 14:00 UTC 16 April which may put them 13 hours ahead of Spirit of Helsinki on the IRC Overall Leaderboard.

Triana, who has 950 nm to go, must cross the finish line by mid-afternoon 22 April to maintain 1st position ahead of Maiden. It’s anyone’s call.

The South African Swan 53 Sterna, have once again encountered rigging issues requiring them to affect essential repairs after their starboard running backstay broke. They have carried out the required work and are back in the game.