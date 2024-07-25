Clipper Race Fleet to finish off Portsmouth Harbour Saturday 27 July

Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth will be hosting the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet from 27 – 29 July, for the official Race Finish and homecoming ceremony at the end of the Clipper 2023-24 Race.

There will be a Final Sprint Race for the Clipper Race Fleet that will conclude between 1130 – 1200 on a Finish Line outside Portsmouth Harbour, just off Southsea Castle Saturday 27 July.

The Finish Line is located outside Portsmouth Harbour in an area approx. 0.65nm due south of Southsea Castle.

The first three yachts across the Finish Line will receive 3, 2 and 1 bonus points respectively. This will be the final racing action of the Clipper 2023-24 Race and will determine overall finishing positions of the teams.

Clipper 2023-24 Race Fleet Parade:

The Clipper Race Fleet will complete a spectacular parade into Portsmouth Harbour past Gunwharf Quays and the Spinnaker Tower.

The Clipper Race Fleet will be in a line astern formation with a two-boat length spacing between each yacht, and will follow a cross-channel ferry and two Portsmouth International Port tugboats spraying water fountains.

The timings for the Clipper Race Fleet Parade are as follows:

12:50 Fleet Parade start at Boyne Starboard Lateral Mark

12:54 Fleet passes Southsea Castle

13:05 Fleet passes Round Tower

13:07 Fleet passes Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays Marina

13:20 Fleet Parade finish at Upper Harbour Ammunitioning Facility (UHAF)

After the Fleet Parade into Portsmouth Harbour, the Clipper Race fleet will finally arrive and berth at Gunwharf Quays Marina on Saturday 27 July from 14:00 hrs.

Race Finish and Arrival Information available here . . .