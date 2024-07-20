Volvo Cork Week – ValenTina is winner of the Kinsale Kettle

The winner of the Kinsale Kettle for the best overall performance at Volvo Cork Week was Johnny Treanor’s J/112 ValenTina (NYC).

The Kettle, dating back to 1895, is calculated by a formula and ValenTina won by a mere 0.009.

The final day of Volvo Cork Week was blessed with superb conditions to wrap up a wonderful regatta.

1720 European Championship

Rope Dock Atara were crowned European 1720 Champions at Volvo Cork Week following on from the National title win earlier this year. Runner up was Brian Twomey’s Dark Side (RCYC) and third was Kinsale YC’s Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin sailing Dutch Gold.

Beaufort Cup

The Irish Defence Forces J/109 Artful Dodger, skippered by Brian Mathews followed up their win in the offshore race around the Fastnet Rock by winning all of the inshore races.

Second for the series was Denis Murphy & RCYC Admiral Annemarie Fegan’s Grand Soleil 40 Nieulargo representing the Crosshaven RNLI. Third was the US Patriot Team racing First 40.7 Fandango, skippered by Brendan McManhon.

IRC Zero

Nick Burns and Andy Pidden’s King 40 Blitz (RHKYC) scored three race wins in the ten-race series to clinch the big-boat class at Volvo Cork Week.

Michael Wilson’s Cape 31 Shotgunn (Isle Of Man YC & RCYC) finished in style with a win in the final race to clinch second place. The Jones family’s J/122 Jellybaby (RCYC) completed the IRC Zero podium.

IRC One

Scoring six race wins in the ten-race series Barry Cunningham’s J/109 Chimaera (RIYC / RCYC) won a close encounter with John Maybury’s J/109 Joker 2 (RIYC) which won four races, just four points separated the two J/109s after five days of racing. Matthew Chubb’s First 35 First Light (RWYC) was third.

IRC Two

In a nail-biting final race, Boardman, Kelly and O’Leary’s Half Tonner 2 Farr (RSC & BSC) won by seven seconds after IRC time correction to claim the IRC Two title. 2 Farr was also awarded the Sisk Corinthian Cup.

James Dwyer’s Half Tonner Swuzzlebubble (RCYC) was second by the narrowest of margins. In third place was another Half Tonner, Miss Whiplash raced by Royal Cork’s Ronan and John Downing.

RS21 One-Design Class

Liam and Keith Willis, racing Dark n Stormy from the Royal Lymington YC, dominated the inaugural RS21 Class at Volvo Cork Week, winning 11 of the 12 races sailed. Kenny Rumball’s RS Ireland was second but only by two points from Nick Redding’s team sailing for Goring SC in the UK.

Coastal Fleet

Five straight wins for Johnny Treanor’s J/112 ValenTina (NYC) secured a perfect regatta at Volvo Cork Week. Paul & Deirdre Tingle racing X4 Alpaca (RCYC) were second by a single point to another X4 from Scotland; Murray Findlay’s Xaviera (CCC).

Non-Spinnaker IRC One

Frank Caul’s Grand Soleil 37 Prince of Tides (RCYC) won the last race of Volvo Cork Week, their fourth, to win the class. Ian Hickey’s Granada 38 Cavatina (RCYC) scored two race wins in the six-race series to claim second. A close battle for third was won by Frank McGrath’s Dehler 34 Big Mac (RCYC), just two points ahead of Dan Murphy’s X-99 Anteex (RCYC).

Non-Spinnaker IRC Two

John Twomey’s Blazer 23 Shilleagh (KYC) scored six straight bullets to dominate the class. Alan Mulcahy’s Albin Express Apache (KYC) was second in every race to claim the runner up spot. Niall McPhillips’ custom Etchells Guapa (RCYC) was third.

Special Trophies awarded included The Carroll Cup to the US Patriot Team Racing Holland 39 Imp and The Hugh Loane Prix d’elegance Trophy to the 1902 Classic Lady Min.

Full results available here . . .