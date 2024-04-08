AC37 – Tom Morris looks at the Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC75

Alinghi Red Bull Racing really made an impact with the first reveal of a Version 2 AC75.

First reactions are that it seems to be a radical extension of the philosophies seen from the winning yacht of Ac36 – Te Rehutai.

Here Tom Morris aka Mozzy Sails, talks you through the first AC75 to be rolled out in Barcelona, and points out the major changes visible in the official video, with an initial analytical reaction to the dramatic night in Barcelona.

After the festive unveiling, the AC75 will have her final preparations for the Boat Christening in the next days, which will be followed by the excitement of her first sail out on the water.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup

