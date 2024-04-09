America’s Cup tests the videogame waters

America’s Cup is taking a leap into the virtual world with the launch of an official simulation videogame . . . AC Sailing.

According to Emirates Team New Zealand’s Chief Technical Officer Dan Bernasconi,

“By combining ultra-realistic gameplay with powerful graphics, we’re able to transport players to the centre of the action, allowing them to experience the thrill and complexity of competitive sailing like never before.”

“AC Sailing is built on the powerful ‘Gomboc’ physics engine developed within Emirates Team New Zealand and used by most America’s Cup teams for yacht design and sailor training”.

The E-series will consist of Online Qualifiers and a Grand Final taking place in Barcelona in September.

For more information about AC Sailing, visit www.acsailing.com

World Sailing, the world governing body for sailing, launched their eSailing World Championship in May 2018.

The inaugural season saw 170,000 unique players from 74 nations battle it out over three months for a place in the Live Final Playoffs.

Since then the roster of events has increased to include an annual Nations Cup as well as the Olympic Esports Series.

The 2024 World Sailing Qualifying Series opened on 17 March.