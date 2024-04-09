Hayling Island Sailing Clubs hit by record high tide

Chichester Harbour sailing clubs experienced a record high tide measuring 5.75 metres Monday night, combined with strong winds causing flooding in several areas.

At the Hayling Island SC the worst of the flooding were the north beach areas, the youth boat park and the north slipway and the access road to the club.

The club Marine Team constructed sand barriers to help minimise the impact of the flooding to the boat compound areas.

No clear damage to members equipment has been identified and the Clubhouse, Club Accommodation blocks and carpark were not affected by the flooding.

The near-by Mengeham Rythe SC also suffered considerable flooding to the compound and access roads.

Further high tides with strong westerly Force 6 winds are expected Tuesday, but the worst of the flooding risk should ease after midday.