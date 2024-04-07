BVI Spring Regatta – Day 2

Smooth sailing prevailed as winners and leaders in their classes navigated the challenging conditions on the penultimate day of the BVI Spring Regatta.

With Heineken beer flowing and the lively tunes of the Nanny Cay Regatta Village band filling the air, spirits were high both on and off the water. Cheers to a day of thrilling races and vibrant camaraderie!



Doug Stewart and Susan Harney hold the distinction of being the offspring of Albie Stewart and Peter Haycraft, co-organizers of the first BVI Spring Regatta some 51 years ago.

This week the two childhood friends are racing in Jib and Main class on Libertas, a Beneteau 40 owned by Walter Keenan and currently in first place in class with a four-point lead going into the last day.

Stewart and Harney have fond memories of growing up around BVI Spring Regatta and are thrilled to still be part of it.