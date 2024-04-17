British Youth Sailing Team named for World Championships on Lake Garda

Fourteen of the nation’s top young sailing talents have now been confirmed to represent Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda, Italy.

They will be among the 400 competitors from over 70 nations converging on the iconic venue from 13-20 July 2024, with selections made following the conclusion of the 2024 RYA Youth Nationals.

Two spots remain open on the teamsheet, with a selection decision on the British Youth Sailing Team’s Formula Kite riders set to be made in early June.

British Youth Sailing Team – Selected:

Men iQFOiL – Will Ziegler, Queen Mary SC

Women iQFOiL – Darcey Shaw, Parkstone YC

Female ILCA 6 Amélie Hacker, Aldeburgh YC

Men ILCA 6 – Hamish Collingridge, Waldringfield SC

Nacra 15 – Eloise Smith, Starcross YC and Ollie Laker, Weston SC

Male 29er class – Finian Morris, Royal Lymington YC and Charlie Gran, Hayling Island SC

Female 29er – Annabelle Vines, Royal Lymington YC and Amelie Hiscocks, WPNSA

Men 420 – Arwen Fflur, Welsh National SA Plas Heli and Matthew Rayner, Yorkshire Dales SC

Female 420 – Sabine Potter from Warsash SC and Merle Nieuwland, Cardiff YC

Male and Femal Formula Kite – TBA.

James Hadden, British Youth Sailing’s Team Leader for the event said: “Participating in the Youth Sailing World Championships offers an incredible chance for the young sailors to learn and compete against the other nations within a setting similar to an Olympic environment.”

“Our young team is eager to embrace the challenge ahead and is looking forward to learning from every opportunity to grow and perform to their fullest on the water.”

Racing at the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championship runs from 13-20 July.

