International Moth World Championship – Pre Worlds fail to take-off

The International Moth pre-worlds event was abandoned after two days of difficult weather conditions on Lake Garda.

Following the lack of breeze on Friday, better was hoped for on the second/final day but, after a long wait caused by storms over Garda, the rain finally cleared — only to be replaced by a spicy North wind gusting around 25 knots.

With the time limit reached and no races completed, the Pre-Moth Worlds officially conclude without any valid racing.

Despite the conditions, both sailors and the Race Committee made the most of the time on the water, testing the race area and preparing for the upcoming 2025 Moth Worlds which start racing on Tuesday 8 July.

There are 27 British entries including former champions Dylan Fletcher 2022 and Paul Goodison 2016/17/18.

Other champions competing include Mattias Coutts of New Zealand defending the 2024 title he won in Manly. And a trio of Aussie winners: Tom Slingsby 2019/21, Nathan Outteridge 2011/14 and John Harris 2008.

2025 Moth World Championship Entry List . . .