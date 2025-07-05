Transatlantic Race 2025 competitor High Note abandoned after hitting USO

Four yachts are still at sea in the Transatlantic Race 2025.

Three are racing; Escapade USA, Avanti USA and Charisma GER . . . While Gary Nackman’s Baltic 51 High Note has now been abandoned after hitting an unidentified submerged object (USO).

The collision causing significant damage to the yacht’s rudder and propellor.

Efforts to effect repairs were unsuccessful and they accepted assistance by a French Commercial vessel, Anemos. The crew tranferred to Anemos and a tow was organised.

After a short time the tow line parted and High Note is currently adrift in the Atlantic.

The NYYC/RORC team were in constant contact during the incident and both U.S. and U.K. coast guards are aware of the situation.

Below is the official statement from the Transatlantic Race Team about High Note and the seven crew on board.

During the early hours of July 1, High Note, one of the yachts competing in the NYYC/RORC Transatlantic Race, race hit an unidentified object underwater causing significant damage to the yacht’s rudder and propellor. Another competing yacht, Avanti, diverted to offer assistance. The crew of Avanti carried out a dive on High Note to assess damage, and during the next few hours the crew of High Note worked to try and free the rudder without causing further damage to the yacht. Unfortunately, this was unsuccessful and further assistance was offered and accepted by a French Commercial vessel Anemos.

With a worsening forecast, the crew of High Note made the sensible decision to transfer the crew to Anemos and High Note was taken in tow. After a short time the tow line parted and High Note is currently adrift in the Atlantic.

Great credit should be given to the crew of High Note and Avanti for their seamanlike efforts, and grateful thanks to the skipper and crew of Anemos.

