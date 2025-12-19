Youth Sailing Worlds – Gold and Silver for British Youth

Two gold and a silver for British competitors at Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Gold and World titles for Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuland (420) and Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks (29er), with silver for Emma Rennie (ILCA 6) which tied Britain in top country with Italy at the completion of the Youth Sailing World Championships.

Italy retained the Nations Trophy for a third straight year.

Other Gold medal winners were :

Italy, Medea Mansa Falcioni (Female Windsurfer) and Lorenzo Sirena and Alice Dessy (Nacra 15)

Israel, Peleg Rajuan (Male Windsurfer)

Ukraine, Sviatoslav Madoich and Dmytro Karabadzhak (Male 420 Dinghy)

Switzerland, Andrea Stragotti (Male Kiteboard)

China, Suofeiya Li (Female Kiteboard)

USA, David Coats (ILCA 6)

Spain, Irene de Tomas (ILCA 6)

Poland, Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski ( 29er Skiff Male/Mixed)

Youth Sailing World Championship Podiums 2025

Windsurfer Female

1st ITA Medea Mansa Falcioni ITA – 6 pts

2nd AIN TaisiaA Stopchenko – 13 PTS

3rd TUR Nurhayat Guven – 15 pts

Windsurfer Male

1st ISR Peleg Rajuan – 10 pts

2nd ITA Martia Saocella – 21 pts

2rd AUS Rory Meehan – 24 pts

Kiteboard Male

1st SUI Andrea Stragotti SUI – 7 pts

2nd POL Marcel Stepniewski – 29 pts

3rd NZL Toby Wigglesworth – 29.1 pts

Kiteboard Female

1st CHN Suofeiya Li – 7 pts

2nd GBR Emma Rennie – 19 pts

3rd Karolina Jankowska – 21 pts

One Person Dinghy Male

1st USA David Coats – 45 pts

2nd CZE Jiri Tomes – 60 pts

3rd CYP Emilios Max Boros – 63 pts

One Person Dinghy Female

1st ESP Irene de Tomas – 50 pts

2nd POL Hanna Rogowska – 64 pts

3rd GER Mirja Dohle – 75 pts

29er Skiff Female

1st GBR Lila Edwards / Amelie Hiscocks 18 pts

2nd POL Antonina Puchowska / Alicja Dampc – 19 pts

3rd ARG Carolina Barcelo / Agustina Arguelles – 33 pts

29er Skiff Male/Mixed

1st POL Szymon KOLKA /Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – 35 pts

2nd FRA Nolann Huet Des Aunay / Titouan Gresset – 36 pts

3rd BRA Zion Brandao da Cunha / Joao Vincente Botelho – 45 pts

420 Two Person Dinghy Female

1st GBR Sabine Potter / Merle Nieuwland – 29 pts

2nd FRA Emy Combet / Juliette Peyre – 35 pts

3rd NZL Cameron Brown / Oliver Stone – 38 pts

420 Two Person Dinghy Male

1st UKR Sviatoslav Madoich / Dmytro Karabadzhak – 25 pts

2nd ISR Ziv Shtub / Loya Sheffler – 34 pts

3rd NZL Pedro Sotomayor / Quim Serra de Pedro – 19 pts

Nacra 15 Mixed Two Person

1st ITA Lorenzo Sirena / Alice Dessy ITA – 29 pts

2nd FRA Marius Praud / Emilie Mansouri – 42 pts

3rd USA Dylan Tomko / Casey Small – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .