Youth Sailing Worlds – Gold and Silver for British Youth

Two gold and a silver for British competitors at Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Gold and World titles for Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuland (420) and Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks (29er), with silver for Emma Rennie (ILCA 6) which tied Britain in top country with Italy at the completion of the Youth Sailing World Championships.
Italy retained the Nations Trophy for a third straight year.
Other Gold medal winners were :
Italy, Medea Mansa Falcioni (Female Windsurfer) and Lorenzo Sirena and Alice Dessy (Nacra 15)
Israel, Peleg Rajuan (Male Windsurfer)
Ukraine, Sviatoslav Madoich and Dmytro Karabadzhak (Male 420 Dinghy)
Switzerland, Andrea Stragotti (Male Kiteboard)
China, Suofeiya Li (Female Kiteboard)
USA, David Coats (ILCA 6)
Spain, Irene de Tomas (ILCA 6)
Poland, Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski ( 29er Skiff Male/Mixed)
Youth Sailing World Championship Podiums 2025
Windsurfer Female
1st ITA Medea Mansa Falcioni ITA – 6 pts
2nd AIN TaisiaA Stopchenko – 13 PTS
3rd TUR Nurhayat Guven – 15 pts
Windsurfer Male
1st ISR Peleg Rajuan – 10 pts
2nd ITA Martia Saocella – 21 pts
2rd AUS Rory Meehan – 24 pts
Kiteboard Male
1st SUI Andrea Stragotti SUI – 7 pts
2nd POL Marcel Stepniewski – 29 pts
3rd NZL Toby Wigglesworth – 29.1 pts
Kiteboard Female
1st CHN Suofeiya Li – 7 pts
2nd GBR Emma Rennie – 19 pts
3rd Karolina Jankowska – 21 pts
One Person Dinghy Male
1st USA David Coats – 45 pts
2nd CZE Jiri Tomes – 60 pts
3rd CYP Emilios Max Boros – 63 pts
One Person Dinghy Female
1st ESP Irene de Tomas – 50 pts
2nd POL Hanna Rogowska – 64 pts
3rd GER Mirja Dohle – 75 pts
29er Skiff Female
1st GBR Lila Edwards / Amelie Hiscocks 18 pts
2nd POL Antonina Puchowska / Alicja Dampc – 19 pts
3rd ARG Carolina Barcelo / Agustina Arguelles – 33 pts
29er Skiff Male/Mixed
1st POL Szymon KOLKA /Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – 35 pts
2nd FRA Nolann Huet Des Aunay / Titouan Gresset – 36 pts
3rd BRA Zion Brandao da Cunha / Joao Vincente Botelho – 45 pts
420 Two Person Dinghy Female
1st GBR Sabine Potter / Merle Nieuwland – 29 pts
2nd FRA Emy Combet / Juliette Peyre – 35 pts
3rd NZL Cameron Brown / Oliver Stone – 38 pts
420 Two Person Dinghy Male
1st UKR Sviatoslav Madoich / Dmytro Karabadzhak – 25 pts
2nd ISR Ziv Shtub / Loya Sheffler – 34 pts
3rd NZL Pedro Sotomayor / Quim Serra de Pedro – 19 pts
Nacra 15 Mixed Two Person
1st ITA Lorenzo Sirena / Alice Dessy ITA – 29 pts
2nd FRA Marius Praud / Emilie Mansouri – 42 pts
3rd USA Dylan Tomko / Casey Small – 48 pts