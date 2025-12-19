Leigh McMillan rejoins France SailGP alongside new Team Manager Philippe Presti

Britain’s Leigh McMillan is to rejoin France SailGP team as Wing trimmer for the 2026 season.

McMillan will join the boosted France SailGP Team alongside new Team Manager Philippe Presti.

McMillan has both SailGP and America’s Cup experience – most recently with the Brazilian team and INEOS Britannia respectively – following on from Olympic multihull experience with the British Sailing Team in the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

The French SailGP Team has also recruited Philippe Presti as Team Manager, on a two-season deal, in a high-profile move from Red Bull Italy.

No stranger to SailGP, Presti helped the BONDS Flying Roos to victory in the opening season, before teaming up with close friend Jimmy Spithill as part of the US Sail GP Team. Presti then joined NorthStar, and when Spithill formed Red Bull Italy, Presti went with him.

Under the new structure Presti will take responsibility for team management and the sporting side of the operation, while Bruno Dubois continues as CEO K-Challenge / SailGP France, with a focus on partners and commercial strategy.

Winner of the America’s Cup and multiple SailGP champion, Philippe Presti is renowned for his strategic vision, his high performance standards and his ability to build winning teams over the long term.

Amid the off-season transfer chaos, France have retained the vast majority of their 2025 line-up, including driver Quentin Delapierre, flight controller Jason Saunders and strategist Manon Audinet.

Looking ahead the recruitment of Youth America’s Cup athlete and reigning International Moth class world champion Enzo Ballanger as reserve for 2026, is a clear sign of their high pitched intentions.

Related Post:

SailGP keep up frantic Transfer Market pace ahead of new season crew squeeze