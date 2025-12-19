Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race – Long range forecast for light and variable winds

Light and variable winds are shaping as a key feature of the 2025 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, with early forecasts pointing to a tactical opening phase rather than a flat-out drag race south.

At the race start on 26 December, winds are forecast to be light east to south-easterlies in the 5 to 10 knot range. An alternative scenario — considered less likely at this stage — could see stronger northerly winds if the high remains west of Tasmania.

However, the prevailing outlook in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race, points to lighter conditions in the opening stages.

As the fleet progresses down the New South Wales coast on the first day, the forecast suggests winds may gradually shift toward the north-east and strengthen into the 20 to 25 knot range, though confidence drops significantly beyond the first 24 to 48 hours.

By 27 December, conditions in Bass Strait — where the race leaders are typically positioned — are forecast to be light and variable.

With light winds, shifting systems and high uncertainty beyond the first day, this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is shaping as a race where patience, precision and navigation may prove as decisive as outright speed.

Race start is 1 pm on Boxing Day . . . one of the great Aussie sporting traditions

Steve Dettre/RSHYR