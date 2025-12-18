Youth Sailing World Championships – Day 3 Playing Catch-up

A chance to catch-up on day 3 of the Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 in Vilamoura, Portugal.
All eleven events managed to sail, including the Kiteboards for the first time, where Gian Andrea Stragiotti and Suofeiya Li were unbeaten.
Best of the British competitors are Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks leading in the women’s 29er who have a 1, 6, 2, 2, 1, 2 scoreline for 8 pts.
And in the Female Two Person 420 Britain’s Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuland are second with a 3, 2, 3, 2, 10, 13, 8 on 28 pts.
Emma Rennie opens her scoring in the women’s Kiteboard with 3rd place after 7 races.
In the Mixed Two Person Multihull Marcus King and Madeleine Jinks are 9th after nine races.
Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 – Day 3 leaders
Male Windsurf – 1st Peleg Rajuan ISR – 8 pts
Male Windsurf – 16th Alexander Meadway GBR – 79 pts
Female Windsurfer – 1st Medea Mansa Falcioni ITA – 3 pts
Male Kiteboard – 1st Gian Andrea Stragotti SUI – 5 pts
Female Kiteboard – 1st Suofeiya Li CHN – 5 pts
Female Kiteboard – 3rd Emma Rennie GBR – 14 pts
Male One Person Dinghy – 1st David Coats – 28 pts
Female One Person Dinghy – 1st Irene de Tomas ESP – 33 pts
Male/Mixed Skiff 29er – 1st Szymon KOLKA /Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – 21 pts
Female Skiff 29er – 1st Lila Edwards / Amelie Hiscocks GBR 8 pts
Male/Mixed Two Person 420 – 1st Sviatoslav Madoich / Dmytro Karabadzhak UKR – 5 pts
Female Two Person 420 – 1st Emy Combet / Julirtte Peyre FRA – 23 pts
Female Two Person 420 – 2nd Sabine Potter / Merle Nieuland GBR – 28 pts
Mixed Two Person Multihull – 1st Lorenzo Sirena / Alice Dessy ITA – 20 pts