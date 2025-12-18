Youth Sailing World Championships – Day 3 Playing Catch-up

A chance to catch-up on day 3 of the Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

All eleven events managed to sail, including the Kiteboards for the first time, where Gian Andrea Stragiotti and Suofeiya Li were unbeaten.

Best of the British competitors are Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks leading in the women’s 29er who have a 1, 6, 2, 2, 1, 2 scoreline for 8 pts.

And in the Female Two Person 420 Britain’s Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuland are second with a 3, 2, 3, 2, 10, 13, 8 on 28 pts.

Emma Rennie opens her scoring in the women’s Kiteboard with 3rd place after 7 races.

In the Mixed Two Person Multihull Marcus King and Madeleine Jinks are 9th after nine races.

Youth Sailing World Championships 2025 – Day 3 leaders

Male Windsurf – 1st Peleg Rajuan ISR – 8 pts

Male Windsurf – 16th Alexander Meadway GBR – 79 pts

Female Windsurfer – 1st Medea Mansa Falcioni ITA – 3 pts

Male Kiteboard – 1st Gian Andrea Stragotti SUI – 5 pts

Female Kiteboard – 1st Suofeiya Li CHN – 5 pts

Female Kiteboard – 3rd Emma Rennie GBR – 14 pts

Male One Person Dinghy – 1st David Coats – 28 pts

Female One Person Dinghy – 1st Irene de Tomas ESP – 33 pts

Male/Mixed Skiff 29er – 1st Szymon KOLKA /Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI – 21 pts

Female Skiff 29er – 1st Lila Edwards / Amelie Hiscocks GBR 8 pts

Male/Mixed Two Person 420 – 1st Sviatoslav Madoich / Dmytro Karabadzhak UKR – 5 pts

Female Two Person 420 – 1st Emy Combet / Julirtte Peyre FRA – 23 pts

Female Two Person 420 – 2nd Sabine Potter / Merle Nieuland GBR – 28 pts

Mixed Two Person Multihull – 1st Lorenzo Sirena / Alice Dessy ITA – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .