The 49th edition of the Palamós Christmas Race, is taking place from December 19 to 22 in the waters of Palamós Bay, Spain.

More than 350 sailors from 15 countries will take part this year, competing in the 420, 29er, ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and Europe classes . . . Including 24 British competitors in the 420 (16 entries) and the ILCA 6 (9 entries)

ILCA 6 men’s and women’s fleets (35 crews); ILCA 4 men’s and women’s (15); 420 men’s (107); 29er men’s and women’s (27); and the Europe class, which returns as an invited fleet (32).