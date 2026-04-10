DS Team France return bolstered by big-name loan signings for Rio

Black Foils’ Liv Mackay will join Aussie super sub Glenn Ashby on DS Automobiles Team France for this weekend’s Rio event.

Mackay was loaned to Quentin Delapierre’s French outfit to fill in for strategist Manon Audinet, who was injured in the crash between the Black Foils and DS Team France in Auckland in February.

Ashby steps in for France’s Leigh McMillan, who damaged his shoulder in the Auckland crash and will be out for some months following surgery.

This weekend’s ENEL Rio Sail Grand Prix will mark the French team’s return to action as they look to get their 2026 Season back on course. The salvageable parts of the France and Kiwi team’s F50 were used to repair France’s boat due to post-incident repair protocols.

Such was the damage to the Black Foils’ F50 that they will not be on the start line at this weekend while they wait to receive a brand new boat, currently in build at SailGP Technologies in the UK. Members of the Black Foils shore crew will travel to England later this month to work with the team at SailGP Technologies in Southampton on the delivery of the team’s new F50.

The timeline for their return is expected to be revealed following this weekend’s racing.

The ENEL Rio Sail Grand Prix over the 11-12 April weekend will see a dramatic shift in local weather, setting the tone for an unpredictable race weekend.

According to SailGP meteorologist Chris Bedford . . . If the forecast holds, the weekend could tilt towards teams that excel in lighter wind. And in SailGP’s tight, stadium-style racecourses, that edge could prove decisive.

In SailGP the racing is designed to be exciting for spectators, which means it’s very close to shore,” he added. “You don’t have wide-open courses where strategists can fully stretch their legs.

Season 2026 Results (after 3 of 13 events)

1. Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher (GBR), 1-2-2 – – 28 pts

2. Australia, Tom Slingsby (AUS), 2-1-5 – – 25 pts

3. United States, Taylor Canfield (USA), 5-7-1 – – 20 pts

4. France, Quentin Delapierre (FRA), 3-4-13* – – 20 pts

5. Spain, Diego Botin (ESP), 12-3-3 – – 16 pts – – 16 pts

6. Artemis, Nathan Outteridge (AUS), 4-5-9 – – 15 pts

7. Italy, Phil Robertson (NZL), 7-13-4 – – 11 pts

8. Denmark, Nicolai Sehested (DEN), 8-9-6 – – 11 pts

9. Germany, Erik Heil (GER), 9-6-8 – – 10 pts

10. Canada, Giles Scott (CAN/GBR), 6-10-11 – – 6 pts

11. Brazil, Martine Grael (BRA), 10-11-7 – – 5 pts

12. New Zealand, Peter Burling (NZL), 13-8-12 – – 2 pts

13. Switzerland, Sébastien Schneiter (SUI), 11-12-10 – – 1pts

* Received compensation points for Sydney due to boat damage in Event 2.