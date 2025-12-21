Jules Verne Trophy – Thomas Coville claims outright West-Equatorian record in Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team, are setting a record pace on the Jules Verne Trophy world circuit.

The French team of Thomas Coville, Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle and Nicolas Troussel have maintained record pace since their 15 December 2025 start, and after five days and 15 hours are 681 nm ahead of record pace.

They crossed the equator Saturday at 01h 03min and 30sec (FR time), setting an outright record for the West-Equatorian stretch of 4 days, 4 hours, 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

That lowers the previous reference time of Spindrift 2 in 2019 by 15 hours and 54 min. And puts them be 1 day, 14 hours and 56 minutes faster than the record pace of current Trophy holder Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017. (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec).

With The Famous Project CIC team on IDEC Sport now out of record contention, the French team are well on pace to overtake them.