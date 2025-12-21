2025-26 NSW 18ft skiff Championship – Victory for Yandoo team

The Yandoo team of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake won the 2025-26 NSW 18ft skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Second was Balmain of Henry Larkings, Tom Grimes and Lachlan Pryor, and in third Rag & Famish of Ben Crafoord, Ryan Ewings and Max Nearn.

The next Australian 18 Footers League event will be will the Australian Championship, over three consecutive days to Monday 19 January 2026.

The final 18ft skiff event is the JJ Giltinan Championship (Worlds) 6 to 15 March 2026.

All events on Sydney Harbour.

NSW 18ft skiff Championship 2025 – Final

1st Yandoo – Tom Needham, Fang Warren, Lewis Brake – – 10 pts

2nd Balmain – Henry Larkings, Tom Grimes, Lachlan Pryor – – 17 pts

3rd Rag & Famish – Ben Crafoord, Ryan Ewings, Max Nearn – – 33 pts

4th Vaikobi – Kirk Mitchel, Andrew Stephenson, Daniel Barnett – – 38 pts

5th Smeg – Ash Rooklyn, Niall Morrow, Jeronimo Harrison – – 44 pts

6th Sixt – (Alex Marinelli, George Morton, Matt Doyle – – 49 pts

7th Club Marine – Emma Rankin, Brandon Buyink, Jed Cruikshank – – 54 pts

8th Fisher and Paykel – Brett Van Munster, Tom Quigley, Logan Radford – – 56 pts

9th The Kitchen Maker – Lachlan Steel, Nathan Gulliksen, Hamish Vass – – 56 pts

10th Shaw and Partners – Keagan York, Max Paul, Tom Anderson – – 61 pts

Full results available here . . .