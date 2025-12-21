Palamós Christmas Race – Wind finally arrives for day 3

On the third day of the Palamós Christmas Race racing was finally able to take place for 350 sailors from 15 countries competing in the 420, 29er, ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and Europe classes.

Best results for the British competitors came in the ILCA 6, with five in the leading eight after four races.

Ricard Garriga of Spain leads, with second Toby Wagget and third Tom Hakes of Britain.

In the 420 Joseph Jones and Hennie Burlton are ninth after four races in the 107 strong fleet .

Overall leading Results

ILCA 6 (35 boats)

1. Ricard Garriga (ESP), 4 pts

2. Toby Wagget (GBR), 5 pts

3. Tom Hakes (GBR), 7 pts

ILCA 4 (14 boats)

1. Marc Abara (ESP), 3 pts

2. Nerea Obeso (ESP), 8 pts

3. Vladik López (ESP), 10 pts

Europe (30 boats)

1. Ramon Figueras (ESP), 4 pts

2. Cyril Richard (FRA), 5 pts

3. Anna Musatova (ESP), 12 pts

420 (107 boats)

1. Asier Jáudenes/Diego Coronado (ESP), 8 pts

2. Aaron Lucas/Nicolás Montoya (ESP), 10 pts

3. Iason Paganopoulos/Fevronia Bouzana (GRE), 11 pts

29er (28 boats)

1. Braden Ozarski/Bennet Simpson (USA), 9 pts

2. Jeroen/Rik Dieperink (NED), 10 pts

3. Hippolyte Kerfourn/Jules Gautier (FRA), 10 pts

