Christmas Cracker time at Hayling Island SC

Hayling Island SC ran their Christmas Cracker Open charity event over the weekend.

Winners were Tom Morris and Guy Filmore in an RS8oo, with second Mike Lennon in his International Moth and third Joe and Ben Bradley in another RS800.

The event went ahead despite the club having to close for two days earlier in the week due to a minor fire in the Clubhouse. This has deprived the members of restaurant facilities for the rest of the year, but fortunately has not affected the Bar and the New Years Eve party will go ahead.

Looking back in the digital files, the oldest results for the event I could find were of 2002, when the winners were Barry Edgington and Harvey Hillary also in an RS800, from 35 entries.

Christmas Cracker Open 2025 – Leading results (44 entries)

