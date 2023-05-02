Racing on the Edge – SailGP Season 3 winner-takes-all Grand Final weekend

Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team’s rocky journey through Season 3 has been examined in the latest episode of Racing on the Edge, Anatomy of Speed.

Released ahead of the Mubadala SailGP $1,000,000 Season 3 Grand Final, which takes place this weekend, 6 and 7 May, in San Francisco, the double episode charts significant team events throughout Season 3.

It includes the team’s three-year sponsorship deal with Emirates and Hannah Mills’ return after the birth of her first child.

Looking ahead to San Francisco, Ainslie is honest that ‘it’s going to be a dogfight’ between the British and French crews.



The Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final will be live here on YouTube in the UK:

Race Day 1 – Saturday 6 May 22:30 BST

Race Day 2 – Sunday 7 May 22:30 BST

Series 3 SailGP Positions as they head into the Mubadala SailGP $1,000,000 Season 3 Grand Final. The top 3 after the San Francisco five-race series will take part in the winner-takes-all final to claim the Season 3 Title and $1,000,000 prizemoney.

Series 3 SailGP Positions