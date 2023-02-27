February edition of the World Sailing Show

February’s episode of the World Sailing Show leads with an update from The Ocean Race.

The five teams leave Cabo Verde and head south on a 4600-mile journey across open seas to Cape Town through vastly different conditions.

From low winds and hot conditions in the Northern Hemisphere’s ‘doldrums’ to cold and stormy seas in the South Atlantic, the teams had tactical decisions to make to stay on course and find the wind.

Meanwhile, 150 of foiling’s biggest stars arrive in Lanzarote, the first stop of this season’s 2023 iQFOiL International Games. Great conditions made for a stunning start to the year for the newest Olympic class and the action did not disappoint.

Also in Lanzarote, the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Transatlantic Race – a 3000 mile run from the Canary Islands to Grenada – got underway with 20 teams from 12 nations for the ninth edition of the event.



Elsewhere, there is a recap of the latest events from around the world including the 2023 Finn Gold Cup held at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in Miami, the Australian Wing Class Nationals in Sydney, and a look at the first leg of the GKA Kite World Tour from Qatar.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:20 Contents

0:40 The Ocean Race

7:10 The IQ Foil International Games Lanzarote

10:46 The Maiden Factor Foundation

15:35 News around the world