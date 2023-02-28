Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner chasing fifth title

A fleet of 77 boats from four continents are entered for the 2023 Flying 15 World Championship taking place at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in West Australia.

Racing begins with the Invitational Race on 12 March, followed by the Australian National Championship from 13 to 16 March. The Flying Fifteen World Championships will commence on 18 March through to 25 March on the waters off Fremantle.

Defending champions Graham Vials and Chris Turner sailing (GBR 4071) are preparing to challenge for their fifth title. Winners in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019 they have had limited big regatta experience recently.

Graham explains: “Chris and I sailed the UK Nationals in the UK in the summer last year, which we were lucky enough to win shortly after Chris had recovered from knee surgery.”

“In our usual style we haven’t done anything since then so we will be looking to blow the cobwebs away with the pre-worlds regatta and looking to get some time on the water before the worlds. I haven’t sailed at Fremantle before, I have done lots of the East coast but never ventured West, so really looking forward to it”

Around 50 boats are racing under the Australian flag. A strong West Australian fleet come from both ends of the state from Geraldton YC to the north of Perth to Esperance Bay YC on the SW corner of West Australia.

Representing host club, the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, is 2009 World Championship Grant Alderson who has teamed up with Luke Paterson sailing AUS 3933.

“I am very much looking forward to sailing in another Flying 15 World Championship. My last was back in 2013 so a significant absence! Having a World Championship in your own backyard was to good to ignore. A quick makeover of (AUS3933) and we are ready to tackle the waters off Fremantle”

Racing under the flag of Hong Kong (HKG 3972) is Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston. They are current Australian National Champions (sailed in 2020), the pair based in Queensland represent the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron. They also won the Australian Nationals in 2015.

Two boats have made the trip down under from Dublin in Ireland. Seasoned F15 campaigners John Lavery and Alan Green, (IRL 4083) and Niall Meagher and Nikki Matthews (IRL 3938) come from the National YC in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

The oldest F15 in the fleet designated as a Silver fleet boat comes from Parkstone YC, Poole Harbour in the UK, sailed by Graham Latham and Sarah Briscoe (GBR 2876).

Jonny Fullerton

Full entry list available here . . .