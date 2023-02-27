Tim Law wins ILCA 7 2023 Masters World Championship Title

Tim Law won the the Great Grand Masters (65+) at the 2023 ILCA 7 Masters World Championships, hosted by Royal Varuna YC, Pattaya, Thailand.

Britain’s Tim Law was the clear winner, finishing five points clear of Stephen Gunther of Australia with Jeff Loosemore, also Australia, in third place.

Australian’s did well at the championships with Brett Beyer winning the Grand Masters (55+) ahead of countyman Jan Scholten, with Andrew Holdsworth of the USA in third.

And in the Masters (45+) Adonis Bougiouris of Greece defended his world title ahead of fellow Olympian, Christoph Bottoni of Australia. Third was Peter Hurley of the USA.

And finally in the youngest age section, the Apprentice (+35), Thai Olympian Keerati Bualong took the title with second Adil Khalid of the United Arab Emirates and in third place Pietro Corbucci of Italy.

ILCA 7 Masters – Apprentice (5 entries)

1st THA Keerati Bualong – – 12 pts

2nd UAE Adil Khalid – – 22 pts

3rd ITA Pietro Corbucci – – 30 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Master (19 entries)

1st GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 12 pts

2nd AUS Christoph Bottoni – – 22 pts

3rd USA Peter Hurley – – 34 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Grand Master (38 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer – – 27 pts

2nd AUS Jan Scholten – – 49 pts

3rd USA Andrew Holdsworth – – 65 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Great Grand Master (23 entries)

1st GBR Tim Law – – 19 pts

2nd AUS Stephen Gunther – – 24 pts

3rd AUS Jeff Loosemore – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .