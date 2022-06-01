World Sailing Video Show is Back

World Sailing re-launch the World Sailing video Show . . .

Check out the first episode of the not-stop action style video here, with highlights including:

🔸 Hempel World Cup Series at Trofeo Princesa Sofìa

🔸 SailGP Grand Final of season 2, with a season 3 kick off

🔸 World Match Race Tour Congressional Cup

🔸 A Para Sailing update on the bid to get the sport back in the Paralympic Games for LA28.

Plus much more . . .

There’s also a feature on the foiling revolution in the Olympic classes, America’s Cup news, an update on Emirates Team New Zealand’s wind-powered land speed record attempt, and offshore sailing from the Caribbean 600 and the 1000 Miles des Sables.



Related Post:

World Sailing Council – Wingfoiling highlighted for future Olympics

World Sailing – Ukraine Crisis, Support our Sailors