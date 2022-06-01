RS Aero 2022 UK Nationals – Final Day

Lack of wind brought play to a close a day early at the 2022 RS Aero UK hosted at Paignton SC.

Overall in the Championship the race team’s endeavours were rewarded with 9 or 10 good races for each fleet with a good variety in both wind strength and wave type to provide something for everyone.

Final 2022 RS Aero Championship winners:

RS Aero 5 – Jonathan Bailey, Hunts SC

RS Aero 6 – Ellie Craig, Starcross YC

RS Aero 7 – Jack Lewis, RYA

RS Aero 9 – Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC

The Club Challenge is the top three sailors for each club and saw Lymington Town SC defend their title again and the strong team from Paignton SC taking 2nd.

The Family Challenge needs two family members and last years runners up Dominic and James Hall stepped up to take the win from the Bailey family in 2nd.

RS Aero 5 UK National Championships – Final leaders (28 entries)

1st 3929 Jonathan Bailey 1 -7 -6 1 2 3.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 – – 15 pts

2nd 3870 Chloe George 2 3 -4 -7 3 2.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 – – 17 pts

3rd 2077 Tom Ahlheid 7 -11 2 -14 7 7.0 1.0 6.0 1.0 – – 31 pts

4th 3164 Axel Almersson 3 1 3 2 13 5.0 (17.0) (15.0) 4.0 – – 31 pts

5th 2214 Yana Skvortsova 6 -10 7 8 1 9.0 2.0 5.0 (21.0) – – 38 pts

6th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 4 2 -16 3 12 12.0 (18.0) 4.0 6.0 – – 43 pts

RS Aero 6 UK National Championships – Final leaders (8 entries)

1st 3866 Ellie Craig 2 -3 1 1 1 1 3 -4 2 – – 11 pts

2nd 3437 Sam Mettam 1 1 2 2 2 -3 1 -3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd 3661 Graham Tribbeck -5 2 4 5 -6 2 2 2 1 – – 18 pts

4th 68 James Dowrick 4 -6 3 -6 3 5 5 1 5 – – 26 pts

5th 67 Rob Beaton 3 -5 5 4 5 4 4 5 -6 – – 30 pts

6th 69 Zak Mitchell -6 4 -6 3 4 6 6 6 4 – – 33 pts

RS Aero 7 UK National Championships – Final leaders (52 entries)

1st 1964 Jack Lewis 1.0 2.0 5.0 (10.0) -54 6.0 1.0 3.0 9.0 – – 27 pts

2nd 3926 Jack Miller 3.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 (16.0) (17.0) 6.0 6.0 4.0 – – 29 pts

3rd 3391 Rupert Stock (8.0) 8.0 7.0 4.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 (28.0) 2.0 – – 31 pts

4th 3183 Dominic Hall (18.0) 6.0 4.0 (8.0) 1.0 8.0 5.0 2.0 7.0 – – 33 pts

5th 2524 Paul McMahon 6.0 (18.0) 10.0 2.0 11.0 1.0 12.0 1.0 (13.0) – – 43 pts

6th 3850 Chris Hatton (14.0) 13.0 -54 6.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 12.0 6.0 – – 51 pts

RS Aero 9 UK National Championships – Final leaders (13 entries)

1st 3597 Peter Barton 1 -10 1.0 1 4 -7 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 – – 12 pts

2nd 4231 Chris Larr 5 1 (7.0) -7 6 4 2 2 2 3 – – 25 pts

3rd 1232 Steve Norbury 2 2 2 2 1 6 (8.0) 3 8 (9) – – 26 pts

4th 234 Ben Rolfe -10 3 3.0 3 -7 1 6.0 4.0 7.0 1 – – 28 pts

5th 3438 Paul Bartlett 3 4 4.0 -5 2 -8 4.0 5.0 3.0 5 – – 30 pts

6th 3675 Nigel Rolfe 6 5 5.0 8 -11 3 (9.0) 7.0 5.0 6 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .