Hempel World Cup stutters into action

Racing only for the ILCA 6 & 7 and the 49er on day 1 of the Hempel World Cup Series Allianz Regatta

The tricky breeze meant no racing in the 49erFX, Nacra 17 or 470 Mixed fleets Tuesday, so the hope is for better conditions on Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the opening day for two new board foiler events in the Olympic sailing line-up due to compete further north out of Lelystad, the iQFOiL windsurfers and the Formula Kite competitors.

In the one race that was completed for the ICLA 6 & 7 single handers and the 49er skiff, Juliane Barthell of Germany won the men’s ILCA 7, and Marie Barrue of France the wome’s ICLA 6.

In the 49er racing in two flights, Arthur de Jonghe and Jan Heunnik of Belgium won the blue and Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland the yellow flight.

Only a few British competitor’s are competing here, Matilda Nichols finished in 32 place in the ILCA6, while James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were 25 in the 49er. There will also be Hannah Bristwo and Anna Carpenter in the 49erFX event.

Event Race Dates:

Tues 31 May – Sat 4 June – ILCA 6, 470 Mixed, Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX

Wed 1 June – Sun 5 June – Formula Kite Women, Formula Kite Men, iQFOIL Women, iQFOIL Men

ILCA 7 Men after 1 race (13 entries)

1st GER 3273 Juliane BARTHEL – – 1 pts

2nd NED 9999 Shivam RAMDAS – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 3895 Noah REES – – 3 pts

4th NED 2959 Annemieke BEEMSTER – – 4 pts

5th GER 3812 Julius HORNUNG – – 5 pts

6th DEN 2294 Anton BOA – – 6 pts

ILCA 6 Women after 1 race (57 entries)

1st FRA 221001 Marie BARRUE – – 1 pts

2nd FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 2 pts

3rd ITA 219224 Carolina ALBANO – – 3 pts

4th CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 4 pts

5th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 5 pts

6th AUS 210792 Casey IMENEO – – 6 pts

7th POL 197117 Wiktoria GOŁĘBIOWSKA – – 7 pts

8th LTU 219486 Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 8 pts

9th NED 218738 Maxime JONKER – – 9 pts

10th AUS 216226 Elyse AINSWORTH – – 10 pts

GBR

32nd GBR 216391 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 32.0 pts

49er Men after 1 race (40 entries)

1st BEL 241 Arthur de JONGHE and Jan HEUNINCK – – 1 pts

1st NED 4 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 1 pts

3rd AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 pts

3rd NED 69 Pim van VUGT and Scipio HOUTMAN – – 2 pts

5th AUS 222 Ryan LITTLECHILD and Jack HILDEBRAND – – 3 pts

5th NED 49 Dolf HENDRIKSEN and Jorn SWART – – 3 pts

7th GER 718 Valentin MÜLLER and Moritz FIEBIG – – 4 pts

7th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 4 pts

9th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 5 pts

9th HKG 80 Akira SAKAI and Russell AYLSWORTH – – 5 pts

GBR

25th GBR 30 James PETERS Fynn STERRITT – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .