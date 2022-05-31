Hempel World Cup stutters into action

Racing only for the ILCA 6 & 7 and the 49er on day 1 of the Hempel World Cup Series Allianz Regatta
The tricky breeze meant no racing in the 49erFX, Nacra 17 or 470 Mixed fleets Tuesday, so the hope is for better conditions on Wednesday.
Wednesday is also the opening day for two new board foiler events in the Olympic sailing line-up due to compete further north out of Lelystad, the iQFOiL windsurfers and the Formula Kite competitors.
In the one race that was completed for the ICLA 6 & 7 single handers and the 49er skiff, Juliane Barthell of Germany won the men’s ILCA 7, and Marie Barrue of France the wome’s ICLA 6.
In the 49er racing in two flights, Arthur de Jonghe and Jan Heunnik of Belgium won the blue and Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland the yellow flight.
Only a few British competitor’s are competing here, Matilda Nichols finished in 32 place in the ILCA6, while James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were 25 in the 49er. There will also be Hannah Bristwo and Anna Carpenter in the 49erFX event.
Event Race Dates:
Tues 31 May – Sat 4 June – ILCA 6, 470 Mixed, Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX
Wed 1 June – Sun 5 June – Formula Kite Women, Formula Kite Men, iQFOIL Women, iQFOIL Men
ILCA 7 Men after 1 race (13 entries)
1st GER 3273 Juliane BARTHEL – – 1 pts
2nd NED 9999 Shivam RAMDAS – – 2 pts
3rd GBR 3895 Noah REES – – 3 pts
4th NED 2959 Annemieke BEEMSTER – – 4 pts
5th GER 3812 Julius HORNUNG – – 5 pts
6th DEN 2294 Anton BOA – – 6 pts
ILCA 6 Women after 1 race (57 entries)
1st FRA 221001 Marie BARRUE – – 1 pts
2nd FRA 212125 Louise CERVERA – – 2 pts
3rd ITA 219224 Carolina ALBANO – – 3 pts
4th CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 4 pts
5th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 5 pts
6th AUS 210792 Casey IMENEO – – 6 pts
7th POL 197117 Wiktoria GOŁĘBIOWSKA – – 7 pts
8th LTU 219486 Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 8 pts
9th NED 218738 Maxime JONKER – – 9 pts
10th AUS 216226 Elyse AINSWORTH – – 10 pts
GBR
32nd GBR 216391 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 32.0 pts
49er Men after 1 race (40 entries)
1st BEL 241 Arthur de JONGHE and Jan HEUNINCK – – 1 pts
1st NED 4 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 1 pts
3rd AUT 10 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 pts
3rd NED 69 Pim van VUGT and Scipio HOUTMAN – – 2 pts
5th AUS 222 Ryan LITTLECHILD and Jack HILDEBRAND – – 3 pts
5th NED 49 Dolf HENDRIKSEN and Jorn SWART – – 3 pts
7th GER 718 Valentin MÜLLER and Moritz FIEBIG – – 4 pts
7th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 4 pts
9th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 5 pts
9th HKG 80 Akira SAKAI and Russell AYLSWORTH – – 5 pts
GBR
25th GBR 30 James PETERS Fynn STERRITT – – 13 pts