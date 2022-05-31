World Sailing Council – Wingfoiling highlighted for future Olympics

The World Sailing Council and World Sailing Board met in person for the first time in over two years at the Mid-Year Meeting held in Abu Dhabi.

The global pandemic meant this was the first in-person meeting since 2019. Across four days, the Events Committee, Equipment Committee and the Board met to discuss the future development and growth of the sport.

And, with the goal of providing certainty and stability for sailors, Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Classes over the next six years, Council approved retaining the current slate of Olympic Sailing events for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, subject to approval by the International Olympic Committee.

Among points raised were:

The cost and quality of the Nacra 17 Class equipment

And recognision of the potential of Wingfoiling for inclusion in future Olympics

Council approved measures to address the cost and quality of the Nacra 17 Class equipment following concerns over the expense incurred by MNAs in competing in the events, following reports of which claimed it had doubled in price since the 2016 Olympics.

But Council rejected the commendations of the Events Committee for 2028 with regard to possible equipment changes for the next two Olympiads – Paris 2024 and Los Angelas 2028.

Council did recognise the potential of Wingfoiling for inclusion in future Olympic programmes. The opportunities presented by Wingfoiling were also discussed in detail by the World Sailing Board.

Council unanimously approved the application of the Saudi Sailing Federation to become a full Member National Authority.

The L30 Class and International Techno Wind Foil 130 Class Association both received World Sailing Class status.

The Beppe Croce Award for services to sailing was made to John Doerr in recognition for his decades of contribution to the sport.

As an International Judge, Umpire and Jury Member, he has officiated at the highest level including Olympic Games, America’s Cups, World Championships, World Cups and Paralympic Games since 1988.

The President’s Award was made to Andrea Camin, President of the Fraglia Vela Riva Yacht Club in recognition of the success of the Lake Garda Optimist Class Regatta.

