RORC Rating Office launch new website

The RORC Rating Office has launched a new technical focussed website.

To show its extensive technical role within the sport of yacht racing and safety the website has wide-ranging IRC information and pages supporting its full range of services to owners, event organisers and the marine industry with simple navigation and easy-to-find information.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Rating Office is best known for administering the successful IRC rating rule and issuing IRC certificates to boats in many countries around the world as well as acting as the GBR IRC Rule Authority.

However there are many other services that the Rating Office offers.

As an internationally renowned centre of technical excellence the office is involved in boat measurement, rating, safety, and class technical consultancy for many prestigious classes and events around the world.

Please visit https://rorcrating.com to find out how the RORC Rating Office can help you.