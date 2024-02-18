RORC Nelson’s Cup Series – Antigua 360 Race

The 2024 Nelson’s Cup Series was back in action on Friday 16 February, with the Antigua 360 Race.

Thirty four entries included multihulls racing under MOCRA, three IRC Classes, and the Class40 Division.

The best corrected time under IRC for the Antigua 360 was scored by Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 52 Rán (SWE) in IRC One.

Leopard 3 (MON) racing in IRC Zero was just a minute behind Rán after IRC time correction.

A light south easterly breeze provided a comfortable start for the RORC fleet. The start line mirrored the RORC Caribbean 600, providing great practice for the showcase 600-miler which will run for the 15th edition on Monday 19 February.

PRO Stefan Kunstmann staggered the starts with the multihulls last away.

This produced an epic duel approaching the finish as Erik Maris’ MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) ducked Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON), skippered by Joost Schuijff.

Leopard 3 crossed the finish line just 11 seconds ahead of Erik Maris’ MOD70 Zoulou! Kiteboarder Tiger Tyson, who will be representing Antigua & Barbuda in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games started last, but finished first.

Setting a personal record time of 2 hours, 13 mins 42 secs for the 52-mile race around Antigua.





Jason Carroll’s MOD 70 Argo (USA) took Multihull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 3 Hours, 14 mins 23.

Zoulou was second over the line, eight minutes behind Argo, with Alexia Barrier’s MOD70 Limosa (FRA) third over the line.

After MOCRA time correction Argo was the winner, but only by less than two minutes from Adrian Keller’s Irens 84 Allegra (SUI). Fabrice Cahierc’s Ocean Fifty Planet-R (FRA) was third in class.

IRC Zero

Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON) took Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 4 hours 22 mins 14 secs, and won IRC Zero after time correction. Wendy Schmidt’s Botin 85 Deep Blue (USA) was second over the line, just under five minutes behind Leopard 3.

IRC One

Niklas Zennstrom was celebrating his birthday and was delighted with Team Rán’s performance for the race, which puts Rán up to second in class for the RORC Nelson’s Cup Series.

Peter & David Askew’s Botin 52 Wizard (USA) was second in class for the Antigua 360, three minutes behind Rán after IRC time correction. Frederic Puzin’s Ker 46 Daguet 3 (FRA) was third after IRC time correction, but still retains the class lead for the Nelson’s Cup Series.

IRC Two

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader (GBR) was the winner after IRC time correction by less than five minutes from Frans van Cappelle & Michelle Witsenburg’s J/122 Moana (NED). Bernard Giroux’s Solaris 55 Team 42 (FRA) took line honours for the class in less than seven hours, but after IRC time correction was third.

Dawn Treader’s race win puts the young British team as the clear class leader for the Nelson’s Cup Series.

Class40

Just three Class40s out of the 11 entered for the RORC Caribbean 600 competed in the Antigua 360 Race. James McHugh’s Tquila (GBR) was the winner by over eight minutes from Alexandre Le Gallais’ Trim Control (FRA), skippered by Carlo Vroon. Third was Jangada 40 (GBR) skippered by Rupert Holmes.

Results for the Antigua 360 race can be found HERE