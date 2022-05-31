Blaze Southern Championship – Eden Hylan rules at Warsash

Eden Hylan was the winner of the 2022 Blaze Southern Championship hosted at Warsash SC.

Hylan from Chasewater SC took a cleansweep of the championship, after discard, to top the leader board with five points and finish four ahead of Mike Lyons of Bourghfield SC.

In third place was Nic Tolhurst on 18 points, fourth Malcolm Hutchings with 21, fifth Mark Blackham with 33 and completing the top six, Nick Milton on 37 points.

Three races were completed on day 1, in building wind conditions, all going to Hylan, the first two ahead of Lyons and the third ahead of Martin Jones.

Day 2 was much lighter conditions and the first race went to Lyons ahead of David Entwistle. Hylan finished down in sixth place, but quickly recovered, winning the two final races . . . back ahead of Lyons.

Next for the Blaze sailors is the 2022 National Championship at Stone Sailing Club over the 10 to 12 June.

Blaze 2022 Southern Championship – Final after 6 races 1 discard

1st 848 Eden Hyland – Chasewater 1 1 1 ‑6 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 856 Mike Lyons – Burghfield SC 2 2 ‑5 1 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd 849 Nic Tolhurst – RCYC 4 4 4 ‑8 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th 836 Malcolm Hutchings – BSC & RCYC 5 5 DNC 3 4 4 – – 21 pts

5th 774 Mark Blackham – Chase SC 6 8 ‑9 5 5 9 – – 33 pts

6th 830 Nick Milton – Royal Corinthian 7 9 6 ‑10 10 5 – – 37 pts

7th 800 Steve Sharp – Seafarers ‑14 13 7 4 8 8 – – 40 pts

8th 862 Richard Botting – Draycote Water 11 7 3 ‑16 13 7 – – 41 pts

9th 844 Keith Gilmore – RCYC 8 12 ‑16 7 9 6 – – 42 pts

10th 829 Bob Cowan – WSC 9 10 8 ‑14 7 12 – – 46 pts

11th 837 Gareth Hyland – Chase SC 10 ‑16 10 11 6 10 – – 47 pts

12th 781 David Entwistle – BSC 16 22 RET 2 12 17 – – 69 pts

13th 691 Andy Ramsey – RVYC ‑20 15 17 12 11 15 – – 70 pts

14th 805 Martin Jones – Wilsonian 12 6 2 DNS DNS DNS – – 72 pts

15th 759 David Shafto – Burghfield SC ‑22 20 14 9 18 11 – – 72 pts

16th 533 Douglas Clow – Island Barn 17 14 13 ‑19 15 14 – – 73 pts

17th 77 Andy Wilson – IBRSC ‑19 18 12 15 17 13 – – 75 pts

18th 595 Toby Barnard – Chase SC 18 ‑21 18 13 14 19 – – 82 pts

19th 807 Nick Ripley – Paignton SC 3 3 DNS DNS DNS DNS – – 84 pts

20th 840 Mike Bell – Burghfield SC 15 11 11 DNC DNS DNS – – 89 pts

21st 524 Matthew Minton – Chasewater ‑21 17 15 21 19 18 – – 90 pts

22nd 647 John Goudie – Wilsonian SC 13 19 19 ‑20 20 20 – – 91 pts

23rd 676 Alex Porteous – RCYC/RVYC DNF DNS DNS 18 16 16 – – 102 pts

24th 769 Russell Luteyche – Chase SC 23 23 20 17 DNF 21 – – 104 pts

25th 693 Paul Taylor – Burghfield SC DNC DNC DNC 22 DNF DNS – – 126 pts