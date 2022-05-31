RS Aero 2022 UK Nationals – Day 3

The penultimate day of the 2022 RS Aero UK at Paignton brought another increase in wind and new faces to the front of the leader boards.

Day 3 leaders after 9 races, 2 discard:

RS Aero 5 – Jonathan Bailey, Hunts SC

RS Aero 6 – Ellie Craig, Starcross YC

RS Aero 7 – Jack Lewis, RYA

RS Aero 9 – Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC

Two more races conclude the 2022 RS Aero UK National Championships on Tuesday.

RS Aero 5 UK National Championships – Day 3 leaders (28 entries)

1st 3929 Jonathan Bailey 1 -7 -6 1 2 3.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 – – 15 pts

2nd 3870 Chloe George 2 3 -4 -7 3 2.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 – – 17 pts

3rd 2077 Tom Ahlheid 7 -11 2 -14 7 7.0 1.0 6.0 1.0 – – 31 pts

4th 3164 Axel Almersson 3 1 3 2 13 5.0 (17.0) (15.0) 4.0 – – 31 pts

5th 2214 Yana Skvortsova 6 -10 7 8 1 9.0 2.0 5.0 (21.0) – – 38 pts

6th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 4 2 -16 3 12 12.0 (18.0) 4.0 6.0 – – 43 pts

7th 1312 Andrew Frost 8 -16 5 12 9 1.0 5.0 (16.0) 5.0 – – 45 pts

8th 1181 Mark Ripley 11 -15 1 4 5 11.0 (20.0) 11.0 13.0 – – 56 pts

9th 3853 Edward Day -19 6 10 11 6 (18.0) 9.0 8.0 8.0 – – 58 pts

10th 3019 Jake Faithfull 12 14 -15 6 8 4.0 14.0 3.0 (18.0) – – 61 pts

RS Aero 6 UK National Championships – Day 3 leaders (8 entries)

1st 3866 Ellie Craig 2 -3 1 1 1 1 3 -4 2 – – 11 pts

2nd 3437 Sam Mettam 1 1 2 2 2 -3 1 -3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd 3661 Graham Tribbeck -5 2 4 5 -6 2 2 2 1 – – 18 pts

4th 68 James Dowrick 4 -6 3 -6 3 5 5 1 5 – – 26 pts

5th 67 Rob Beaton 3 -5 5 4 5 4 4 5 -6 – – 30 pts

6th 69 Zak Mitchell -6 4 -6 3 4 6 6 6 4 – – 33 pts

7th 4183 Catherine Hemsley 7 7 -8 7 7 7 7 -8 8 – – 50 pts

8th 4092 John McKeown -8 -8 7 8 8 8 8 7 7 – – 53 pts

RS Aero 7 UK National Championships – Day 3 leaders (52 entries)

1st 1964 Jack Lewis 1.0 2.0 5.0 (10.0) -54 6.0 1.0 3.0 9.0 – – 27 pts

2nd 3926 Jack Miller 3.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 (16.0) (17.0) 6.0 6.0 4.0 – – 29 pts

3rd 3391 Rupert Stock (8.0) 8.0 7.0 4.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 (28.0) 2.0 – – 31 pts

4th 3183 Dominic Hall (18.0) 6.0 4.0 (8.0) 1.0 8.0 5.0 2.0 7.0 – – 33 pts

5th 2524 Paul McMahon 6.0 (18.0) 10.0 2.0 11.0 1.0 12.0 1.0 (13.0) – – 43 pts

6th 3850 Chris Hatton (14.0) 13.0 -54 6.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 12.0 6.0 – – 51 pts

7th 3669 Chris Rust (21.0) 9.0 12.0 -54 6.0 15.0 11.0 5.0 1.0 – – 59 pts

8th 2550 Chris Jones 11.0 5.0 6.0 21.0 7.0 9.0 (27.0) 16.0 (27.0) – – 75 pts

9th 1109 James Hall (31.0) 1.0 16.0 23.0 (28.0) 2.0 7.0 4.0 25.0 – – 78 pts

10th 1455 Dan Bullock 9.0 -54 18.0 9.0 (22.0) 5.0 17.0 19.0 3.0 – – 80 pts

11th 3199 Chris Jenkins 7.0 (35.0) 3.0 (32.0) 25.0 21.0 2.0 10.0 17.0 – – 85 pts

12th 4270 Dan Venables 13.0 -54 9.0 -54 3.0 27.0 21.0 8.0 5.0 – – 86 pts

13th 2890 Andrew Rawson 5.0 20.0 14.0 3.0 17.0 11.0 (26.0) (27.0) 24.0 – – 94 pts

14th 1415 Sam Waller 19.0 19.0 (23.0) 20.0 (34.0) 7.0 10.0 11.0 12.0 – – 98 pts

15th 3930 Philip Bailey 16.0 (38.0) 13.0 7.0 10.0 32.0 8.0 (44.0) 15.0 – – 101 pts

RS Aero 9 UK National Championships – Day 3 leaders (13 entries)

1st 3597 Peter Barton 1 -10 1.0 1 4 -7 1.0 1.0 1.0 – – 10 pts

2nd 1232 Steve Norbury 2 2 2.0 2 1 6 (8.0) 3.0 (8.0) – – 18 pts

3rd 4231 Chris Larr 5 1 (7.0) -7 6 4 2.0 2.0 2.0 – – 22 pts

4th 3438 Paul Bartlett 3 4 4.0 -5 2 -8 4.0 5.0 3.0 – – 25 pts

5th 234 Ben Rolfe -10 3 3.0 3 -7 1 6.0 4.0 7.0 – – 27 pts

6th 3675 Nigel Rolfe 6 5 5.0 8 -11 3 (9.0) 7.0 5.0 – – 39 pts

7th 4027 Robbie Lawson 9 9 (11.0) 4 3 5 7.0 6.0 (10.0) – – 43 pts

8th 3023 Richard Watsham 7 8 8.0 6 8 -12 3.0 (11.0) 4.0 – – 44 pts

9th 2620 Simon Geyman -12 7 (9.0) 9 5 2 5.0 9.0 9.0 – – 46 pts

10th 3326 Peter Chaplin 4 6 6.0 10 10 10 (12.0) 8.0 (12.0) – – 54 pts

Full results available here .