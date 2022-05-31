SSL Gold Cup – Round 2 Qualifying Continues

Sailing has finally its own World Cup! Like football in 1930 and rugby in 1987, the SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all!

The World’s Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

SSL Gold Cup Qualifying Series Round 1 took place between 19 and 22 May with two groups of four teams racing in Grandson, on lake Neuchatel in Switzerland.

Antigua, and Barbuda and Tahiti are the first two teams in SSL Gold Cup’s History to qualify for the Finals. They were shortly followed by the Teams of Estonia and Ireland.



Qualifying Series Round 2 with SSL Team Ecuador, SSL Team Lithuania and SSL Team Slovenia will take place from 1 to 3 June and will be LIVE.

One group of three teams will open the SSL Gold Cup QS Round Two, with racing to start on 1 June and continue on until 3 June, the first warning signal will be at 11am every day.

The teams will have to be in Grandson, Switzerland from 31 May to weigh-in and register and will be available for media purposes.

Live broadcasting is on Star Sailors YouTube Channel:

Qualifying Series Round 2 – Group 3 – Thursday, 2 June from 10:30 (CET) – Friday, June 3rd from 10:30 (CET) . . . More details will follow.

Unfortunately, due to Covid related restrictions, SSL Team Hong Kong will not be able to join as initially planned.

The SSL Gold Cup 2022 started on 19 May with the Qualifying Series in Grandson, Lake Neuchatel, Switzerland.

All teams ranked from Top 25 to 56 in the SSL Nations Ranking (based on January 2022’s will meet in eight groups of four teams each. There will be five stages, or rounds, until July the 17th.

Only the top two teams of each group will go through to the Final Series that will take place from 26 October to 20 November 2022 in Bahrain.

The SSL is a World Sailing Special Event since 2017.

See more details for SSL Gold Cup Series here . . .