RS Aero 2022 UK Nationals – Day 2

Day 2 of the 2022 RS Aero UK Nationals at Paignton brought more wind for the 101 competitors.

Day 2 leaders after 5 races:

RS Aero 5 – Axel Almersson of Sweden

RS Aero 6 – Ellie Craig UK

RS Aero 7 – Noah Rees UK

RS Aero 9 – Steve Norbury UK



Winds mainly ranged from or 7-10 knots with a 25kn squall thrown in! Three races were possible for each of the four fleets helping keep to schedule.

In the RS Aero 5s Axel Almersson of Sweden held his lead, but by just a point, from Jonathan Bailey.

The RS Aero 6s belonged to Ellie Craig with a clean sweep 1,1,1 to take the lead by just a point from Sam Mettam in the inaugural eight boat fleet.

The RS Aero 7s have the largest fleet with 52 entries. Noah Rees and Jack Miller are tied for the lead on 13 points with Jack Lewis third on 18 points.

In the RS Aero 9s, Steve Norbury with 9 points now has a 5 point lead from Peter Barton on 14 points with Ben Rolfe in third place on 17 points.

RS Aero 5 UK National Championships – Day 2 leaders (28 entries)

1st 3164 Axel Almersson 3.0 1.0 3 2 (13.0) – – 9 pts

2nd 3929 Jonathan Bailey 1.0 (7.0) 6 1 2.0 – – 10 pts

3rd 3870 Chloe George 2.0 3.0 4 -7 3.0 – – 12 pts

4th 1181 Mark Ripley 11.0 (15.0) 1 4 5.0 – – 21 pts

5th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 4.0 2.0 -16 3 12.0 – – 21 pts

6th 2214 Yana Skvortsova 6.0 (10.0) 7 8 1.0 – – 22 pts

7th 2077 Tom Ahlheid 7.0 11.0 2 -14 7.0 – – 27 pts

8th 2071 Sam Blaker 5.0 5.0 14 5 (19.0) – – 29 pts

9th 3853 Edward Day (19.0) 6.0 10 11 6.0 – – 33 pts

10th 1312 Andrew Frost 8.0 (16.0) 5 12 9.0 – – 34 pts

RS Aero 6 UK National Championships – Day 2 leaders (8 entries)

1st 3866 Ellie Craig 2 -3 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 3437 Sam Mettam 1 1 -2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 3661 Graham Tribbeck 5 2 4 5 -6 – – 16 pts

4th 68 James Dowrick 4 -6 3 6 3 – – 16 pts

5th 69 Zak Mitchell -6 4 6 3 4 – – 17 pts

6th 67 Rob Beaton 3 -5 5 4 5 – – 17 pts

7th 4183 Catherine Hemsley 7 7 -8 7 7 – – 28 pts

8th 4092 John McKeown -8 8 7 8 8 – – 31 pts

RS Aero 7 UK National Championships – Day 2 leaders (52 entries)

1st 3875 Noah Rees 2.0 (11.0) 1.0 1.0 9.0 – – 13 pts

2nd 3926 Jack Miller 3.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 (16.0) – – 13 pts

3rd 1964 Jack Lewis 1.0 2.0 5.0 10.0 (53.0) – – 18 pts

4th 3183 Dominic Hall (18.0) 6.0 4.0 8.0 1.0 – – 19 pts

5th 3391 Rupert Stock (8.0) 8.0 7.0 4.0 2.0 – – 21 pts

6th 2524 Paul McMahon 6.0 (18.0) 10.0 2.0 11.0 – – 29 pts

7th 2550 Chris Jones 11.0 5.0 6.0 (21.0) 7.0 – – 29 pts

8th 2890 Andrew Rawson 5.0 (20.0) 14.0 3.0 17.0 – – 39 pts

9th 3850 Chris Hatton 14.0 13.0 (53.0) 6.0 8.0 – – 41 pts

10th 3930 Philip Bailey 16.0 (38.0) 13.0 7.0 10.0 – – 46 pts

RS Aero 9 UK National Championships – Day 2 leaders (13 entries)

1st 1232 Steve Norbury 2 2 2 2 1 -6 – – 9 pts

2nd 3597 Peter Barton 1 -10 1 1 4 7 – – 14 pts

3rd 234 Ben Rolfe -10 3 3.0 3 7 1 – – 17 pts

4th 3438 Paul Bartlett 3 4 4.0 5 2 -8 – – 18 pts

5th 4231 Chris Larr 5 1 (7.0) 7 6 4 – – 23 pts

6th 3675 Nigel Rolfe 6 5 5.0 8 -11 3 – – 27 pts

7th 4027 Robbie Lawson 9 9 (11.0) 4 3 5 – – 30 pts

8th 2620 Simon Geyman -12 7 9.0 9 5 2 – – 32 pts

9th 3326 Peter Chaplin 4 6 6.0 -10 10 10 – – 36 pts

10th 3023 Richard Watsham 7 8 8.0 6 8 -12 – – 37 pts

