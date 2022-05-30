Overall North Sea Race win for Il Corvo

Overall winner for the North Sea Race under IRC was the Dutch JPK 1180 Il Corvo owned by Astrid de Vin and skippered by Roeland Franssens.

Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden skippered by Johnny Poortman was just 121 seconds behind overall winner Il Corvo after IRC time correction. Michel Dorsman’s Dutch X-362 Team Extra Djinn was third.

The top three boats, racing under IRC, all came from different classes.

Richard Matthews’ British CF520 Oystercatcher XXXV, sailed by James Bolingbroke, took Line Honours for the race.

IRC Class Winners for the North Sea Race

IRC SZ – Volvo 70 Telefonica Black

IRC 0 – Ker 46 Van Uden

IRC 1 – JPK 1180 Il Corvo

IRC 2 – First 40.7 Flying Fish

IRC 3 – X-362 Team Extra Djinn

IRC 4 – Sigma 38 Spirit

IRC T-H – JPK 1010 Jangada

The North Sea Race is organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with the Royal Harwich Yacht Club, the East Anglian Offshore Racing Association, the Yacht Club Scheveningen and the North Sea Regatta.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club RORC Season’s Points Championship continues with the 7th race of the series, the Myth of Malham Race. Starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line at 13:00 BST on the 2nd of June.