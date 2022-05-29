Pinnell and Cadwallader wrap-up Flying Fifteen Inland Championship

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader of Hayling Island SC are the Gill Flying Fifteen 2022 Inland Champions.

Pinnell and Cadwallader were able to sit-out the final race, leaving Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado to take their second race win and claim second overall.

Lovering and Alvarado finished tied on 19 points with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett who took third overall.

After bringing a three point lead from the first day ahead of Davy and Huett, Pinnell and Cadwallader added a 3 and 5 to their score on Sunday, while Davy and Huett slipped back with a 10 and 6.

This opened the podium to Lovering and Alvarado who had finished the first day carrying a BFD in 11th place.

Two race wins either side of a seventh place rocketed them onto the podium, the count-back giving them second place.

Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart held on to their fourth place, with Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson in fifth and Charles and Charlie Apthorp rounding out the top six.

Classic winners were Mark Greer and Andrew Connellan.

Silver class winners were Jordan Aspin and Jason Benn.

The event was hosted by Grafham Water Sailing Club, sponsored by GILL.

Flying Fifteen UKFFA 2022 Inland Championships – Final Leaders after 6 races (35 entries)

1st 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – Hayling Island SC 1 5 1 3 5 -36 – – 15 pts

2nd 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC 7 3 -36 1 7 1 – – 19 pts

3rd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – Draycote Water SC 4 1 5 -10 6 3 – – 19 pts

4th 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart – Greystone SC 9 6 4 2 3 -36 – – 24 pts

5th 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – Royal Thames YC 5 4 9 5 -19 2 – – 25 pts

6th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – Hayling Island SC 12 -14 2 4 2 8 – – 28 pts

7th 3851 Ian Linder and Kevin Sweetman – Burghfield SC 6 8 7 -16 1 11 – – 33 pts

8th 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Andy Smith – Bassenthwaite SC 11 -36 3 7 9 5 – – 35 pts

9th 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden – Datchet Water SC 10 9 10 -14 4 6 – – 39 pts

10th 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green – National YC 8 7 6 6 14 -15 – – 41 pts

11th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar – RCYC/RHYC 13 2 -14 11 10 13 – – 49 pts

12th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – Grafham Water SC -26 13 11 12 17 7 – – 60 pts

13th 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Keith Jamieson – Notts County SC 15 -19 19 8 11 10 – – 63 pts

14th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – Draycote Water SC 2 11 -36 21 22 12 – – 68 pts

15th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – Chew Valley Lake SC 14 10 12 19 -20 14 – – 69 pts

16th 4044 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson – Draycote Water SC 19 -20 13 9 18 16 – – 75 pts

17th 4030 Alistair Stevenson and David Culpan – Datchet Water SC 28 -29 8 13 15 17 – – 81 pts

18th 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin – Dubai OS 3 -36 36 26 13 4 – – 82 pts

19th 3794 David Philpott and Graham Wadeley – Grafham Water SC 23 17 -36 25 8 18 – – 91 pts

20th 3726 Duncan Grindley and Jon Mortimer – Grafham Water SC 21 -24 16 24 12 20 – – 93 pts

21st 4084 Tim O’Brien and Pip Noon – Grafham Water SC 17 12 18 -27 23 24 – – 94 pts

22nd 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card – Cowes Corinthian YC 20 16 17 18 24 -36 – – 95 pts

23rd 3703 Julian Metherell and Harry Blowers – Grafham Water SC 16 -36 22 22 16 21 – – 97 pts

24th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer – Parkstone YC 22 22 15 20 -26 19 – – 98 pts

25th 4042 Geoff Floyd and Colin Gilbert – Grafham Water SC 18 26 -36 17 31 9 – – 101 pts

26th 4097 Tony Gaffney and Raymond Flanagan – Draycote Water SC -29 27 25 15 29 25 – – 121 pts

27th 3873 Neil Bartholomey and Tom Vasey – Middle Nene SC -32 31 23 23 21 23 – – 121 pts

28th 4041 Simon Cooper and Alastair Cooper – Bewl SA 27 15 26 -28 28 26 – – 122 pts

29th 3937 Richard Major and John Aston – Grafham Water SC -30 30 27 30 25 22 – – 134 pts

30th 3536 Angus Scott and Jeremy Scott – Datchet Water SC 24 28 -36 29 27 28 – – 136 pts

31st Classic 2433 Mark Greer and Andrew Connellan – Middle Nene SC -34 23 28 31 30 27 – – 139 pts

32nd Classic 4074 Bryan Willis and John McPeake – County Antrim YC 25 25 21 -36 36 36 – – 143 pts

33rd Classic 617 Graham Lamond and Rachel Lamond – Ripon SC 31 18 24 -36 36 36 – – 145 pts

34th Silver 3130 Jordan Aspin and Jason Benn – Sir John Fisher SC 33 21 20 -36 36 36 – – 146 pts

