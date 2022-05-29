Pinnell and Cadwallerder lead Flying Fifteen Inland Championship

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallerder of the Hayling ISland SC are day 1 leaders of the Gill Flying Fifteen 2022 Inland Championships.

Pinnell and Cadwallerder won two of the first three races on Saturday and with seven points lead by three points

In second place are Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (4 1 5) of Draycote Water SC on ten points.

Third are Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (5 4 9) of the Royal Thames YC on 18 points.

Racing completes at Grafham Water SC on Sunday.

Flying Fifteen UKFFA 2022 Inland Championships – Leaders after 3 races (35 entries)

1st 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallerder 1 5 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 4 1 5 – – 10 pts

3rd 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 5 4 9 – – 18 pts

4th 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart 9 6 4 – – 19 pts

5th 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 8 7 6 – – 21 pts

6th 3851 Ian Linder and Kevin Sweetman 6 8 7 – – 21 pts

7th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 12 14 2 – – 28 pts

8th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 13 2 14 – – 29 pts

9th 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden 10 9 10 – – 29 pts

10th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater 14 10 12 – – 36 pts

11th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 7 3 36.0 BFD – – 46 pts

12th 4084 Tim O’Brien and Pip Noon 17 12 18 – – 47 pts

13th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 2 11 36.0 BFD – – 49 pts

14th 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Andy Smith 11 36.0 UFD 3 – – 50 pts

15th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter 26 13 11 – – 50 pts

16th 4044 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson 19 20 13 – – 52 pts

17th 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Keith Jamieson 15 19 19 – – 53 pts

18th 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card 20 16 17 – – 53 pts

19th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer 22 22 15 – – 59 pts

20th 3726 Duncan Grindley and Jon Mortimer 21 24 16 – – 61 pts

Full results available here . . .