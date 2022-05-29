Pinnell and Cadwallerder lead Flying Fifteen Inland Championship

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallerder of the Hayling ISland SC are day 1 leaders of the Gill Flying Fifteen 2022 Inland Championships.
Pinnell and Cadwallerder won two of the first three races on Saturday and with seven points lead by three points
In second place are Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (4 1 5) of Draycote Water SC on ten points.
Third are Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (5 4 9) of the Royal Thames YC on 18 points.
Racing completes at Grafham Water SC on Sunday.
Flying Fifteen UKFFA 2022 Inland Championships – Leaders after 3 races (35 entries)
1st 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallerder 1 5 1 – – 7 pts
2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 4 1 5 – – 10 pts
3rd 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 5 4 9 – – 18 pts
4th 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart 9 6 4 – – 19 pts
5th 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 8 7 6 – – 21 pts
6th 3851 Ian Linder and Kevin Sweetman 6 8 7 – – 21 pts
7th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 12 14 2 – – 28 pts
8th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 13 2 14 – – 29 pts
9th 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden 10 9 10 – – 29 pts
10th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater 14 10 12 – – 36 pts
11th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 7 3 36.0 BFD – – 46 pts
12th 4084 Tim O’Brien and Pip Noon 17 12 18 – – 47 pts
13th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 2 11 36.0 BFD – – 49 pts
14th 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Andy Smith 11 36.0 UFD 3 – – 50 pts
15th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter 26 13 11 – – 50 pts
16th 4044 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson 19 20 13 – – 52 pts
17th 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Keith Jamieson 15 19 19 – – 53 pts
18th 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card 20 16 17 – – 53 pts
19th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer 22 22 15 – – 59 pts
20th 3726 Duncan Grindley and Jon Mortimer 21 24 16 – – 61 pts