RS Aero 2022 UK Nationals – Day 1

- The 2022 RS Aero UK Nationals kicked of at Paignton with 101 RS Aeros spread over four fleets.
Gorgeous sunshine greeted the competitors including International visitors from Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands.
A light breeze provided just enough for good challenging racing to start the Championship. More breeze on Day 2 promises a welcome leg stretch for all the competitors.
Day 1 leaders after two races:
- RS Aero 5 – Axel Almersson of Sweden
- RS Aero 6 – Sam Mettam UK
- RS Aero 7 – Jack Lewis UK
- RS Aero 9 – Steve Norbury
RS Aero 5 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (28 entries)
1st 3164 Axel Almersson – Jollekappseglarna Vasteras, SWE Y 3.0 1.0 – – 4 pts
2nd 3870 Chloe George – Lymington Town SC 2.0 3.0 – – 5 pts
3rd 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC 4.0 2.0 – – 6 pts
4th 3929 Jonathan Bailey – Hunts SC 1.0 7.0 – – 8 pts
5th 2071 Sam Blaker – Benfleet YC/Thorpe Bay YC 5.0 5.0 – – 10 pts
6th 2214 Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC 6.0 10.0 – – 16 pts
7th 2077 Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Y 7.0 11.0 – – 18 pts
8th 1020 Fergus Pye – Draycote WSC 15.0 4.0 – – 19 pts
9th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman – Lymington Town SC 10.0 12.0 – – 22 pts
10th 1312 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC 8.0 16.0 – – 24 pts
RS Aero 6 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (8 entries)
1st 3437 Sam Mettam – Papercourt SC 1.0 1.0 – – 2 pts
2nd 3866 Ellie Craig – Draycote WSC 2.0 3.0 – – 5 pts
3rd 3661 Graham Tribbeck – Lee-On-Solent SC 5.0 2.0 – – 7 pts
4th 67 Rob Beaton – Paignton SC 3.0 5.0 – – 8 pts
5th 69 Zak Mitchell – Paignton SC 6.0 4.0 – – 10 pts
6th 68 James Dowrick – Porthpean SC/RFYC 4.0 6.0 – – 10 pts
7th 4183 Catherine Hemsley – Felpham SC 7.0 7.0 – – 14 pts
8th 4092 John McKeown – Lancing SC 8.0 8.0 – – 16 pts
RS Aero 7 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (53 entries)
1st 1964 Jack Lewis – RYA 1.0 2.0 – – 3 pts
2nd 3926 Jack Miller – Felpham SC 3.0 3.0 – – 6 pts
3rd 3875 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosquito 2.0 12.0 – – 14 pts
4th 2550 Chris Jones Sutton – Bingham SC 11.0 5.0 – – 16 pts
5th 3391 Rupert Stock – Royal Lymington YC 8.0 8.0 – – 16 pts
6th 4000 Andy Kilburn – Lymington Town SC 4.0 17.0 – – 21 pts
7th 4270 Dan Venables – Sutton SC 13.0 9.0 – – 22 pts
8th 3183 Dominic Hall – Hayling Island SC 18.0 6.0 – – 24 pts
9th 2524 Paul McMahon – Howth YC, IRL 6.0 19.0 – – 25 pts
10th 3170 Nigel Dakin – Seafarers SC 12.0 13.0 – – 25 pts
11th 2890 Andrew Rawson – Weston SC 5.0 21.0 – – 26 pts
12th 3127 Adam Thompson – Shoreham SC 23.0 4.0 – – 27 pts
13th 2936 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC 20.0 7.0 – – 27 pts
14th 3850 Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC 14.0 14.0 – – 28 pts
15th 3669 Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC 21.0 10.0 – – 31 pts
RS Aero 9 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (13 entries)
1st 1232 Steve Norbury – Warsash SC 2 2 2.0 – – 6 pts
2nd 3438 Paul Bartlett – Starcross YC 3 4 4.0 – – 11 pts
3rd 3597 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC 1 10 1.0 – – 12 pts
4th 4231 Chris Larr – Draycote WSC 5 1 7.0 – – 13 pts
5th 234 Ben Rolfe – Burghfield SC 10 3 3.0 – – 16 pts
6th 3326 Peter Chaplin – Burghfield SC 4 6 6.0 – – 16 pts
7th 3675 Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC 6 5 5.0 – – 16 pts
8th 3023 Richard Watsham – Starcross YC 7 8 8.0 – – 23 pts
9th 2620 Simon Geyman – Datchet 12 7 9.0 – – 28 pts
10th 4027 Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC 9 9 11.0 – – 29 pts