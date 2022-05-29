RS Aero 2022 UK Nationals – Day 1

The 2022 RS Aero UK Nationals kicked of at Paignton with 101 RS Aeros spread over four fleets.

Gorgeous sunshine greeted the competitors including International visitors from Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

A light breeze provided just enough for good challenging racing to start the Championship. More breeze on Day 2 promises a welcome leg stretch for all the competitors.

Day 1 leaders after two races:

RS Aero 5 – Axel Almersson of Sweden

RS Aero 6 – Sam Mettam UK

RS Aero 7 – Jack Lewis UK

RS Aero 9 – Steve Norbury

RS Aero 5 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (28 entries)

1st 3164 Axel Almersson – Jollekappseglarna Vasteras, SWE Y 3.0 1.0 – – 4 pts

2nd 3870 Chloe George – Lymington Town SC 2.0 3.0 – – 5 pts

3rd 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC 4.0 2.0 – – 6 pts

4th 3929 Jonathan Bailey – Hunts SC 1.0 7.0 – – 8 pts

5th 2071 Sam Blaker – Benfleet YC/Thorpe Bay YC 5.0 5.0 – – 10 pts

6th 2214 Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC 6.0 10.0 – – 16 pts

7th 2077 Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Y 7.0 11.0 – – 18 pts

8th 1020 Fergus Pye – Draycote WSC 15.0 4.0 – – 19 pts

9th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman – Lymington Town SC 10.0 12.0 – – 22 pts

10th 1312 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC 8.0 16.0 – – 24 pts

RS Aero 6 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (8 entries)

1st 3437 Sam Mettam – Papercourt SC 1.0 1.0 – – 2 pts

2nd 3866 Ellie Craig – Draycote WSC 2.0 3.0 – – 5 pts

3rd 3661 Graham Tribbeck – Lee-On-Solent SC 5.0 2.0 – – 7 pts

4th 67 Rob Beaton – Paignton SC 3.0 5.0 – – 8 pts

5th 69 Zak Mitchell – Paignton SC 6.0 4.0 – – 10 pts

6th 68 James Dowrick – Porthpean SC/RFYC 4.0 6.0 – – 10 pts

7th 4183 Catherine Hemsley – Felpham SC 7.0 7.0 – – 14 pts

8th 4092 John McKeown – Lancing SC 8.0 8.0 – – 16 pts

RS Aero 7 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (53 entries)

1st 1964 Jack Lewis – RYA 1.0 2.0 – – 3 pts

2nd 3926 Jack Miller – Felpham SC 3.0 3.0 – – 6 pts

3rd 3875 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosquito 2.0 12.0 – – 14 pts

4th 2550 Chris Jones Sutton – Bingham SC 11.0 5.0 – – 16 pts

5th 3391 Rupert Stock – Royal Lymington YC 8.0 8.0 – – 16 pts

6th 4000 Andy Kilburn – Lymington Town SC 4.0 17.0 – – 21 pts

7th 4270 Dan Venables – Sutton SC 13.0 9.0 – – 22 pts

8th 3183 Dominic Hall – Hayling Island SC 18.0 6.0 – – 24 pts

9th 2524 Paul McMahon – Howth YC, IRL 6.0 19.0 – – 25 pts

10th 3170 Nigel Dakin – Seafarers SC 12.0 13.0 – – 25 pts

11th 2890 Andrew Rawson – Weston SC 5.0 21.0 – – 26 pts

12th 3127 Adam Thompson – Shoreham SC 23.0 4.0 – – 27 pts

13th 2936 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC 20.0 7.0 – – 27 pts

14th 3850 Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC 14.0 14.0 – – 28 pts

15th 3669 Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC 21.0 10.0 – – 31 pts

RS Aero 9 UK National Championships – Day 1 leaders (13 entries)

1st 1232 Steve Norbury – Warsash SC 2 2 2.0 – – 6 pts

2nd 3438 Paul Bartlett – Starcross YC 3 4 4.0 – – 11 pts

3rd 3597 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC 1 10 1.0 – – 12 pts

4th 4231 Chris Larr – Draycote WSC 5 1 7.0 – – 13 pts

5th 234 Ben Rolfe – Burghfield SC 10 3 3.0 – – 16 pts

6th 3326 Peter Chaplin – Burghfield SC 4 6 6.0 – – 16 pts

7th 3675 Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC 6 5 5.0 – – 16 pts

8th 3023 Richard Watsham – Starcross YC 7 8 8.0 – – 23 pts

9th 2620 Simon Geyman – Datchet 12 7 9.0 – – 28 pts

10th 4027 Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC 9 9 11.0 – – 29 pts