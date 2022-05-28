ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Jean-Baptiste Bernaz is new World Champion

- Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France is the 2022 ILCA 7 Men’s World Champion
Jean-Baptiste Bernaz finished the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship with a comfortable 17 point lead after two final races.
Despite being black-flagged in the the first race, neither of his two closest challengers, Thomas Saunders NZL and Pavlos Kontides CYP was able to catch Bernaz, who finished seventh in the final race.
Filip Jurišic CRO took second place in both races, but was attacking from over 40 points back and could not close such a gap, although he did finish on the podium in third place.
Pavlos Kontides with 5 and 12 place finishes moved up take the silver.
Winner of the final race was Britain’s Michael Becket (41, 1) to finish in 18th overall.
Other British placings in the gold fleet were . . . 7th Elliot Hanson, 11th Sam Whaley, 12th Dan Whiteley and 59th James Percival-Cooke.
2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Final Leaders (126 entries)
1st FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (64 BFD) 7 – – 51 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 5 12 – – 68 pts
3rd CRO Filip Jurišic 2 2 – – 75 pts
4th NZL Thomas Saunders 14 -17 – – 77 pts
5th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 17 13 – – 81 pts
6th IRL Finn Lynch 21 8 – – 85 pts
7th GBR Elliot Hanson 9 (64 DNC) – – 88 pts
8th GER Philipp Buhl 8 6 – – 99 pts
9th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 24 10 – – 101 pts
10th PER Stefano Peschiera 20 9 – – 105 pts
11th GBR Sam Whaley 23 19 – – 115 pts
12th GBR Daniel Whiteley 27 5 – – 124 pts
13th AUS Finn Alexander 31 4 – – 125 pts
14th ITA Alessio Spadoni 1 15 – – 127 pts
15th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacamara 3 -24 – – 127 pts
16th POR Eduardo Marques 18 28 – – 130 pts
17th ESP Joaquin Blanco Albalat 4 21 – – 133 pts
18th GBR Michael Beckett 41 1 – – 137 pts
19th ESP Joel Rodriguez Perez (64 BFD) 3 – – 141 pts