ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Jean-Baptiste Bernaz is new World Champion

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France is the 2022 ILCA 7 Men’s World Champion



Jean-Baptiste Bernaz finished the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship with a comfortable 17 point lead after two final races.

Despite being black-flagged in the the first race, neither of his two closest challengers, Thomas Saunders NZL and Pavlos Kontides CYP was able to catch Bernaz, who finished seventh in the final race.

Filip Jurišic CRO took second place in both races, but was attacking from over 40 points back and could not close such a gap, although he did finish on the podium in third place.

Pavlos Kontides with 5 and 12 place finishes moved up take the silver.

Winner of the final race was Britain’s Michael Becket (41, 1) to finish in 18th overall.

Other British placings in the gold fleet were . . . 7th Elliot Hanson, 11th Sam Whaley, 12th Dan Whiteley and 59th James Percival-Cooke.

2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Final Leaders (126 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (64 BFD) 7 – – 51 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 5 12 – – 68 pts

3rd CRO Filip Jurišic 2 2 – – 75 pts

4th NZL Thomas Saunders 14 -17 – – 77 pts

5th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 17 13 – – 81 pts

6th IRL Finn Lynch 21 8 – – 85 pts

7th GBR Elliot Hanson 9 (64 DNC) – – 88 pts

8th GER Philipp Buhl 8 6 – – 99 pts

9th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 24 10 – – 101 pts

10th PER Stefano Peschiera 20 9 – – 105 pts

11th GBR Sam Whaley 23 19 – – 115 pts

12th GBR Daniel Whiteley 27 5 – – 124 pts

13th AUS Finn Alexander 31 4 – – 125 pts

14th ITA Alessio Spadoni 1 15 – – 127 pts

15th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacamara 3 -24 – – 127 pts

16th POR Eduardo Marques 18 28 – – 130 pts

17th ESP Joaquin Blanco Albalat 4 21 – – 133 pts

18th GBR Michael Beckett 41 1 – – 137 pts

19th ESP Joel Rodriguez Perez (64 BFD) 3 – – 141 pts

Full results available here . . .