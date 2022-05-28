ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Saunders and Kontides challenge for title

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France keeps his overall lead as the ILCA 7 Mens World Championship enters its final day in Mexico.

After a run of sx single figure finishes, Bernaz finished in double figures, with a 13 and 14 on the penultimate day, but keeps a 20 point lead with just two races to be decided on Saturday.

Pavlos Kontides CYP, Thomas Saunders NZL and Tonci Stipanovic CRO are the potential challengers to Bernaz for the title, with Ireland’s Finn Lynch close enough to snatch a podium place if anyone falters in the final stretch.

Kontides won the first race of the day leading from the leeward gate to the finish ahead of Stefano Peschiera PER and Giovanni Coccoluto Giorgetti ITA, and moving into second overall.

In the second race, race 10, Filip Jurišic CRO took his first race win, with Stipanovic second and defending champion Saunders third.

This moved Saunders into second overall behind Bernaz on 50 points, with Kontides finishing the day in third, having moved from ninth at the start of the day and now tied on 51 points with Stipanovic, while Lynch is now fifth with 56 points.

Of the British sailing team competitors, Elliot Hanson (15, 13) is in sixth place on 61 points and still in contention for a podium finish.

Sam Whaley (-32 12) is ninth on 73 points, 15th is Dan Whiteley (38 -42) and Micky Beckett (9, 20), with the only GBR single-figure finish of the day, comes up into 16th place.

With the last two races of the championship to be sailed Saturday, Bernaz is looking comfortable with a 20 point cushion, but everything is still possible. Weather conditions could be critical.

2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 4 Final races (126 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz -19 3 2 3 2 2 1 4 13 -14 – – 30 pts

2nd NZL Thomas Saunders 4 10 -19 12 -13 4 4 1 12 3 – – 50 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides -11 8 6 2 3 1 25 -27 1 5 – – 51 pts

4th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 5 3 3 8 8 -29 13 9 -34 2 – – 51 pts

5th IRL Finn Lynch 10 2 4 13 10 -64 7 2 -24 8 – – 56 pts

6th GBR Elliot Hanson 6 -26 4 1 1 3 -18 18 15 13 – – 61 pts

7th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 2 2 -11 7 1 6 14 24 -35 11 – – 67 pts

8th CRO Filip Jurišic 3 6 -14 13 9 3 3 -51 33 1 – – 71 pts

9th GBR Sam Whaley 7 17 -24 10 2 2 10 13 -32 12 – – 73 pts

10th PER Stefano Peschiera 16 4 -19 4 15 13 5 -49 2 17 – – 76 pts

11th POR Eduardo Marques 14 7 7 -30 11 1 17 10 17 -40 – – 84 pts

12th GER Philipp Buhl 6 -19 14 1 5 5 -46 17 19 18 – – 85 pts

13th GER Nik Aaron Willim 2 7 13 -37 16 8 9 -34 4 26 – – 85 pts

14th AUS Finn Alexander -30 23 20 6 9 7 15 3 -45 7 – – 90 pts

15th GBR Daniel Whiteley 8 -27 1 2 4 4 20 15 38 -42 – – 92 pts

16th GBR Michael Beckett 4 11 17 7 -29 11 -64 16 9 20 – – 95 pts

17th CHI Clemente Seguel 19 -32 8 16 16 7 16 11 10 -21 – – 103 pts

18th ESP Joel Rodriguez Perez 13 9 8 10 17 -64 11 8 27 -35 – – 103 pts

19th ESP Joaquin Blanco -40 1 5 5 11 21 35 -42 21 9 – – 108 pts

20th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini 20 5 12 21 -22 9 -64 12 6 25 – – 110 pts

Other GBR:

56th GBR James Percival-Cooke 46 35 3 11 -51 18 47 50 51 (64 BFD) – – 261 pts

Full results available here . . .