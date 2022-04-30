World Sailing – Ukraine Crisis, Support our Sailors

World Sailing UK Ltd is organising this fundraiser.

World Sailing is showing its support by creating a centralised funding page to provide much needed financial aid to Ukrainian sailors.

All funds pledged will go to the Sailing Federation of Ukraine who will distribute it to the athletes.

Visit the World Sailing Donation Page here . . .

As the military invasion of Ukraine continues and the humanitarian crisis worsens, the Ukrainian sailing community is severely impacted.

Many of our fellow sailors have been forced to flee with only the items they could carry or fit into a car in order to remain safe, continue training and fulfil their dreams of representing their country.

In addition to money, the sailors are in need of equipment to allow them to continue competing.

Please contact the Sailing Federation of Ukraine if you are able to help with equipment.

This is a time for the global sailing community to stand in solidarity and assist our friends in their time of need.

Thank you

World Sailing

