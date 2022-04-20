World Sailing follow-up statement on Ukraine

World Sailing follow-up statement concerning the situation in Ukraine

This update follows the statement issued on 1 March 2022 regarding World Sailing’s decision in relation to the suspension of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in World Sailing owned and sanctioned competitions and events until further notice which is available here.

The World Sailing Board met on 6 April 2022 to consider extending these measures. The World Sailing Board:

agreed to set in motion the processes and approvals from its stakeholders to enable in extraordinary circumstances the temporary suspension of the participation of members of committees, commissions, working parties, the Council and any other relevant body of World Sailing.

intends to clarify that its position in relation to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus also excludes the participation of any boat owned or effectively controlled or managed by a Russian or Belarusian individual or entity.

The Board considers these to be proportionate measures appropriate to our sport and the World Sailing Legal Team is now working through the necessary next steps, which will include:

Reviewing World Sailing’s constitution and all applicable Regulations to ensure due process is followed; and Preparing regulatory and constitutional changes for approval by Council and Member National Authorities (respectively).

The World Sailing Board is aiming to conclude this matter in advance of the Mid-Year meeting due to take place in Abu Dhabi between 26-29 May 2022.

